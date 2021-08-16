Pretty Baby contest winners announced

Winners of the Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest were announced Monday morning on the Hill Stage. Winners in the boy and girl categories for age groups are pictured from left: 0-3 months boy — Tavius Willford; 4-6 months boy — Joshua Marcum Jr.; 6-12 months girl — Haddie Barrett; 6-12 months boy — Braxton Bailey; 12-18 month girl — Josey Pearson; 12-18 month boy: Beau Gordon; 18 month-2 year boy — Briggston Faulk; 2 year girl — Saige Roberts; 2 year boy — Brooks Chapman; and 3 year girl — Ellie Roush. Winners of the pretty baby contest are pictured her with fair royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Little Miss Ariana Bland.

Winners of the Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest were announced Monday morning on the Hill Stage. Winners in the boy and girl categories for age groups are pictured from left: 0-3 months boy — Tavius Willford; 4-6 months boy — Joshua Marcum Jr.; 6-12 months girl — Haddie Barrett; 6-12 months boy — Braxton Bailey; 12-18 month girl — Josey Pearson; 12-18 month boy: Beau Gordon; 18 month-2 year boy — Briggston Faulk; 2 year girl — Saige Roberts; 2 year boy — Brooks Chapman; and 3 year girl — Ellie Roush. Winners of the pretty baby contest are pictured her with fair royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Little Miss Ariana Bland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_pretty-babies.jpg Winners of the Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest were announced Monday morning on the Hill Stage. Winners in the boy and girl categories for age groups are pictured from left: 0-3 months boy — Tavius Willford; 4-6 months boy — Joshua Marcum Jr.; 6-12 months girl — Haddie Barrett; 6-12 months boy — Braxton Bailey; 12-18 month girl — Josey Pearson; 12-18 month boy: Beau Gordon; 18 month-2 year boy — Briggston Faulk; 2 year girl — Saige Roberts; 2 year boy — Brooks Chapman; and 3 year girl — Ellie Roush. Winners of the pretty baby contest are pictured her with fair royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Little Miss Ariana Bland. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP