The 2021 Meigs County Junior Fair Parade

The Meigs County Junior Fair Parade kicked off the 2021 Meigs County Fair on Sunday evening, followed by the opening ceremony.

Parade winners included:

Walking unit — Big Bend Girl Scouts, first place;

Horse unit — Rough Riders 4-H Club, first place;

Riding unit — Meigs FFA, first place; Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club, second place; Country Pioneers, third place;

Floats — Next Generation 4-H Club, first place; Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club, second place; Busy Beavers 4-H Club, third place.