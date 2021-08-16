The 2021 Meigs County Junior Fair Parade

The Meigs County Junior Fair Parade kicked off the 2021 Meigs County Fair on Sunday evening, followed by the opening ceremony.
Parade winners included:
Walking unit — Big Bend Girl Scouts, first place;
Horse unit — Rough Riders 4-H Club, first place;
Riding unit — Meigs FFA, first place; Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club, second place; Country Pioneers, third place;
Floats — Next Generation 4-H Club, first place; Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club, second place; Busy Beavers 4-H Club, third place.
Eagle Scouts Ethan Short, Colton McDaniel and Cooper Schagel presented the colors during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.
The Rough Riders 4-H Club was among the participants in Sunday’s parade.
Savannah Barnes sang the National Anthem to open the Meigs County Fair.
Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club took part in the parade on Sunday.
The Big Bend Girl Scouts walked in the Meigs County Junior Fair Parade.
Meigs FFA was among those taking part in the junior fair parade.
The Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club took part in the parade.
Busy Beavers 4-H Club was among the parade participants.
Next Generation 4-H Club took top honors for their float.
The Country Pioneers 4-H Club took part in Sunday’s parade.
Cowboy Boots & Country Roots 4-H Club had their own wagon in the parade.