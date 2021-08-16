Posted on by

The 2021 Meigs County Junior Fair Parade


Eagle Scouts Ethan Short, Colton McDaniel and Cooper Schagel presented the colors during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

Eagle Scouts Ethan Short, Colton McDaniel and Cooper Schagel presented the colors during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Rough Riders 4-H Club was among the participants in Sunday’s parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Savannah Barnes sang the National Anthem to open the Meigs County Fair.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club took part in the parade on Sunday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Big Bend Girl Scouts walked in the Meigs County Junior Fair Parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Meigs FFA was among those taking part in the junior fair parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club took part in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Busy Beavers 4-H Club was among the parade participants.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Next Generation 4-H Club took top honors for their float.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Country Pioneers 4-H Club took part in Sunday’s parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cowboy Boots & Country Roots 4-H Club had their own wagon in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Meigs County Junior Fair Parade kicked off the 2021 Meigs County Fair on Sunday evening, followed by the opening ceremony.

Parade winners included:

Walking unit — Big Bend Girl Scouts, first place;

Horse unit — Rough Riders 4-H Club, first place;

Riding unit — Meigs FFA, first place; Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club, second place; Country Pioneers, third place;

Floats — Next Generation 4-H Club, first place; Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club, second place; Busy Beavers 4-H Club, third place.

Eagle Scouts Ethan Short, Colton McDaniel and Cooper Schagel presented the colors during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-1.jpgEagle Scouts Ethan Short, Colton McDaniel and Cooper Schagel presented the colors during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Rough Riders 4-H Club was among the participants in Sunday’s parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-2.jpgThe Rough Riders 4-H Club was among the participants in Sunday’s parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Savannah Barnes sang the National Anthem to open the Meigs County Fair.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-3.jpgSavannah Barnes sang the National Anthem to open the Meigs County Fair. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Grow’em & Show’em 4-H Club took part in the parade on Sunday.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-4.jpgGrow’em & Show’em 4-H Club took part in the parade on Sunday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Big Bend Girl Scouts walked in the Meigs County Junior Fair Parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-5.jpgThe Big Bend Girl Scouts walked in the Meigs County Junior Fair Parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Meigs FFA was among those taking part in the junior fair parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-6.jpgMeigs FFA was among those taking part in the junior fair parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club took part in the parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-7.jpgThe Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club took part in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Busy Beavers 4-H Club was among the parade participants.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-8.jpgBusy Beavers 4-H Club was among the parade participants. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Next Generation 4-H Club took top honors for their float.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-9.jpgNext Generation 4-H Club took top honors for their float. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Country Pioneers 4-H Club took part in Sunday’s parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-10.jpgThe Country Pioneers 4-H Club took part in Sunday’s parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cowboy Boots & Country Roots 4-H Club had their own wagon in the parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Parade-11.jpgCowboy Boots & Country Roots 4-H Club had their own wagon in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel