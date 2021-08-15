Harris crowned 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen… Spencer, Parry, Fitch named fair royalty

ROCKSRPINGS — Olivia Harris was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen during Sunday evening’s opening ceremony for the 158th Meigs County Fair.

Harris, 17, of Long Bottom, is the daughter of Don and Michelle Harris. She is a 12 year member of 4-H and is in the Meigs Creek 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Eastern High School this fall.

Shelbe Cochran was named the 2021 Fair Queen First Runner Up.

Cochran, 17, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Jennifer Will. She is an eight year member of the Rough Riders 4-H Club and a three year member of the Meigs High School FFA Chapter. She will be a senior at Meigs High School this fall.

Jacob Spencer was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair King.

Spencer, 17, of Racine is the son of Kimberly Spencer and T. Jared Spencer. Spencer is a member of the Junior Fair Board and an eight year 4-H member. He will be a junior at Eastern High School this fall.

Lizzie Parry was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Livestock Princess.

Parry, 14, of Coolville is the lone princess candidate for 2021. She is the daughter of Matthew and Meghan Parry and will be and eighth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall. She is a four year member of Next Generation 4-H Club where she has served as the health and safety officer and president of the club.

Jacob Fitch was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Livestock Prince.

Fitch, 11, of Coolville is the son of Nicholas and Ashley Fitch. He is a three year member of Next Generation 4-H Club, where he has served as vice president for two years. He will be a sixth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall.

The newly crowned royals will have a busy week at the fair, taking part in numerous shows and events, before spending the upcoming year representing the Meigs County Fair at state and local events.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty was sponsored by Peoples Bank. Pictured are Peoples Bank Pomeroy Branch Manager Tina Rees, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Fair King Jacob Spencer, Little Mister Meigs County Everett Lee, Fair Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland, and Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-1.jpg The 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty was sponsored by Peoples Bank. Pictured are Peoples Bank Pomeroy Branch Manager Tina Rees, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Fair King Jacob Spencer, Little Mister Meigs County Everett Lee, Fair Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland, and Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay (center) is pictured with 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris and 2021 Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-2.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay (center) is pictured with 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris and 2021 Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Pictured are 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, 2021 Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, and 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-3.jpg Pictured are 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, 2021 Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, and 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Meigs County Fair Royalty candidates are pictured on stage before the crowning. Pictured are (from left) Queen candidates Valerie Hamm, Shelbe Cochran and Olivia Harris, King candidate Jacob Spencer, Princess candidate Lizzie Parry and Prince candidates Jacob Fitch and Hunter Parry. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-4.jpg Meigs County Fair Royalty candidates are pictured on stage before the crowning. Pictured are (from left) Queen candidates Valerie Hamm, Shelbe Cochran and Olivia Harris, King candidate Jacob Spencer, Princess candidate Lizzie Parry and Prince candidates Jacob Fitch and Hunter Parry. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris (center) is pictured with royalty sponsor Tina Rees of Peoples Bank and 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-5.jpg 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris (center) is pictured with royalty sponsor Tina Rees of Peoples Bank and 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-6.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty are pictured with numerous visiting royalty following the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Fair-Royals-7.jpg The 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty are pictured with numerous visiting royalty following the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Spencer, Parry, Fitch named fair royalty

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of the Meigs County Fair.

