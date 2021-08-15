Harris crowned 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen… Spencer, Parry, Fitch named fair royalty

ROCKSRPINGS — Olivia Harris was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Queen during Sunday evening’s opening ceremony for the 158th Meigs County Fair.
Harris, 17, of Long Bottom, is the daughter of Don and Michelle Harris. She is a 12 year member of 4-H and is in the Meigs Creek 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Eastern High School this fall.
Shelbe Cochran was named the 2021 Fair Queen First Runner Up.
Cochran, 17, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Jennifer Will. She is an eight year member of the Rough Riders 4-H Club and a three year member of the Meigs High School FFA Chapter. She will be a senior at Meigs High School this fall.
Jacob Spencer was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair King.
Spencer, 17, of Racine is the son of Kimberly Spencer and T. Jared Spencer. Spencer is a member of the Junior Fair Board and an eight year 4-H member. He will be a junior at Eastern High School this fall.
Lizzie Parry was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Livestock Princess.
Parry, 14, of Coolville is the lone princess candidate for 2021. She is the daughter of Matthew and Meghan Parry and will be and eighth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall. She is a four year member of Next Generation 4-H Club where she has served as the health and safety officer and president of the club.
Jacob Fitch was crowned the 2021 Meigs County Fair Livestock Prince.
Fitch, 11, of Coolville is the son of Nicholas and Ashley Fitch. He is a three year member of Next Generation 4-H Club, where he has served as vice president for two years. He will be a sixth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall.
The newly crowned royals will have a busy week at the fair, taking part in numerous shows and events, before spending the upcoming year representing the Meigs County Fair at state and local events.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of the Meigs County Fair.