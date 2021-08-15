Lee, Bland crowned Little Mister, Miss

Everett Gregory Lee and Ariana Bland were crowned Little Mister and Little Miss Meigs County, respectively, on Sunday evening as part of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Meigs County Fair.

Lee was named Little Mister Meigs County, with First Runner Up Caiden Sellers and Second Runner Up Braxton Madden.

Bland was named Little Miss Meigs County, with First Runner Up Lucy Lane Mankin and Second Runner Up Paisley Hicks.

The little royals will take part in events throughout fair week and throughout the year representing the fair.

Little Miss and Mister royalty are (from left) Little Mister Second Runner Up Braxton Madden, Little Mister First Runner Up Caiden Sellers, Little Mister Meigs County Everett Gregory Lee, Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland, Little Miss First Runner Up Lucy Lane Mankin and Little Miss Second Runner Up Paisley Hicks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Little-Royals-1.jpg Little Miss and Mister royalty are (from left) Little Mister Second Runner Up Braxton Madden, Little Mister First Runner Up Caiden Sellers, Little Mister Meigs County Everett Gregory Lee, Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland, Little Miss First Runner Up Lucy Lane Mankin and Little Miss Second Runner Up Paisley Hicks. 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Little-Royals-2.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 Little Miss Meigs County Ariana Bland. 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 Little Mister Meigs County Everett Lee. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Little-Royals-3.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay crowns 2021 Little Mister Meigs County Everett Lee.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

