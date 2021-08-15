Three arrested on drug charges

LETART TWP. — Three people were arrested early Sunday morning after search warrants were executed at two residences in Letart Township.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reported, in a news release, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 15, the Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants in Letart Township. The search warrants are the result of a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking coming from a residence on State Route 124 near Tanners Run Road and the second residence being on Bucktown Road.

“Both search warrants were executed simultaneously at 22688 Bucktown Road in Racine and 51885 State Route 124 in Racine. Upon successful execution of the search warrants, Task Force Agents located a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs. The Major Crimes Task Force was assisted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Racine Police Department in executing both search warrants,” stated Wood in the news release.

Taken into custody at the scenes were Byron Kent Peaks AKA “Tony”, 56, of Dayton, Katelyn Nicole Loos, 29, of Stockport, and Mark Allan Compson, 60, of Racine. Loos is facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, all felonies of the fourth degree.

Peaks and Compson are both facing the following charges: possession of heroin, felony of the second degree; possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree; possession of fentanyl, a felony of the second degree; possession of crack cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree; and having weapons while under a disability, a felony of the third degree.

“Mr. Peaks will have quite a bit of time on his hands now to think about how his plan of coming into Meigs County from Dayton and getting rich off of our local addicts has failed him,” stated Sheriff Wood. “We are going to arrest every last one of you that are dealing drugs in our community if that’s what it’s going to take to make you get with our program. Remember that before you bring your drugs into our county.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Residences on Bucktown Road and State Route 124 were searched on Sunday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-SO-1.jpg Residences on Bucktown Road and State Route 124 were searched on Sunday morning. Courtesy photo Three people are facing charges after a search at two residences in Letart Township. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-SO-2.jpg Three people are facing charges after a search at two residences in Letart Township. Courtesy photo Items seized from the residences are pictured in this law enforcement photo. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-SO-3.jpg Items seized from the residences are pictured in this law enforcement photo. Courtesy photo