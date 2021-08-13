Eagles return to school Aug. 26

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Local students will return to the classroom full time when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 26. Open house will be held on Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated that the district will be working to have as normal a school year as possible continuing in and coming out of a pandemic.

This means that students will be in the classroom five days per week with no remote learning option to begin the school year. Additionally, the district will “recommend, but not require” masks for students to begin the year. Masks will be mandatory on buses as they are considered public transportation under the CDC requirements.

“Children need the structure of school. As well as we did transitioning, kids struggled both academically and socially,” said Ohlinger of the 2020-21 school year which saw a mix of blended and remote learning. “We will return to what our schools do best which is teach children face to face.”

Ohlinger acknowledged that things could change quickly, depending on data and mandates from state or federal agencies.

The district will continue with virus precautions, including cleaning and sanitizing procedures, asking parents to monitor temperatures and symptoms and physical distancing in the schools.

Ohlinger gave credit to the staff for their work in keeping the school clean and sanitized throughout the school year.

Eastern students will also notice a change in the administrative structure for the upcoming school year.

Dettwiller has joined the district as the assistant superintendent, with him transitioning to the superintendent position when Ohlinger retires at the end of the calendar year.

With the departure of Middle School Principal Bill Francis at the close of the 2020-21 school year to accept a position in another district, the decision was made to restructure the administration for the principal positions in the district.

Robin Burrow, who was previously the K-4 principal will now be the K-6 Principal, with Shawn Bush, who was the high school principal, now serving as the 7-12 principal.

With the change will some an adjustment to the drop of procedure for the 5-8 students. Fifth and sixth graders getting dropped off this year will do so at the front entrance to the Elementary and seventh and eighth graders will go through the entrance behind the High School.

Additionally, Joe Barnhart — who had served as a school resource officer through the sheriff’s office — has been hired directly by the district to serve as an in-house school resource officer for the district. Barnhart will also be employed as a bus driver in the district.

Other staff changes include Samantha Carroll as a high school language arts teacher and Stacey Marcinko and Mandy Bush as aides.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern students will return to the classroom full time for the 2021-22 school year. This banner was placed in front of the school during the early portion of the pandemic which required the closure of schools. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_4.8-Schools.jpg Eastern students will return to the classroom full time for the 2021-22 school year. This banner was placed in front of the school during the early portion of the pandemic which required the closure of schools. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

