14 COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 14 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Friday, including four in the 0-19 age range.

Two new cases, both in the 20-29 age range, were reported in Meigs County, according to ODH.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County On Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,612 total cases (7 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,612 cases, 2,419 (1 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 351 cases (4 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —439 cases, 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 346 cases, 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 392 cases (1 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 384 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 325 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 215 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,857 (36.31 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,009 (33.48 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,574 total cases (2 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,574 cases, 1,464 (2 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 206 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 227 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 190 cases, 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 233 cases, 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 226 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 222 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 164 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 106 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,110 (35.40 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,422 (32.40 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,220 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,152 confirmed cases, 68 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 38 deaths. Of those, five cases (all confirmed) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 26 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 1 probable case

5-11 — 50 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

12-15 — 76 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 147 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

21-25 — 167 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 208 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

31-40 — 348 confirmed cases (2 new), 10 probable cases

41-50 — 317 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 307 confirmed cases, 6 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 269 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases, 6 deaths

71+ — 237 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 29 deaths

A total of 9,296 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,656 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,732 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,638), 106 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 80), 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 8) and 34 new deaths (21-day average of 7). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,899,883 (50.47 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,463,406 (46.74 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 171,950 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 243 reported in the previous 24 hours. There have been a total of 2,976 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one in the past 24 hours. There are 5,312 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 1.44 and a cumulative positivity rate of 4.95 percent.

Statewide, 1,082,044 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.4 percent of the population). A total of 49.7 percent of the population, 891,318 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

