Marauders return to five-day in-person learning Sept. 7

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local students will be the last to return to school in the area for the 2021-22 school year, with classes to begin on Sept. 7.

All students will take part in five day per week in-person learning for the school year. Meigs will not offer a remote learning option this year.

On Friday, the district — through a letter from Supt. Scot Gheen to parents and the Meigs community — released information on masks and other COVID-19 guidelines for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

“The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have informed school districts in Ohio that the use of masks and/or facial coverings will be recommended, but not mandated, for the upcoming school year. In accordance with ODH and CDC recommendations, Meigs Local encourages the use of masks or facial coverings and strongly recommends them for all students, staff, and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year in indoor settings,” stated Gheen in the letter.

“Meigs Local will respect the right of the parent/guardian to make a choice of using masks/facial coverings for their child based upon the current ODH and CDC recommendations,” stated Gheen. He added, “The board reserves the right to mandate a district wide masking policy at any time based upon state and local COVID data or any state and federal mandate.” Mask will be mandatory on buses for all students and staff in accordance with CDC requirements.

Gheen added,” Under current ODH guidelines, parents need to recognize that quarantine protocols are reduced with vaccination eligibility and use of masks/facial coverings.”

Additionally, the district will be asking students, staff, and parents to adhere to the following guidelines:

• If you are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID or the flu, please stay home until you are symptom free for 24 hours.

• Complete a wellness check before coming to school or a school-related event. If you have a temperature above 100.4 degrees, you should refrain from coming to school until you are symptom free for 24 hours.

• Continue to practice good hygiene (wash hands, cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough, refrain from touching your nose and mouth).

• Be respectful and supportive of those wearing masks in our buildings and on our grounds.

• Cleaning protocols will continue to be stressed at all levels and functions in the district.

Open house at Meigs High School and Middle School will be held on Aug. 30, with open house at Meigs Primary School and Intermediate School on Aug. 31.

If you have any questions or concerns in regard to the district update, please do not hesitate to contact the superintendent’s office at (740) 992-2153.

Visit the website at www.meigslocal.org for additional information.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs students will return to the classroom on Sept. 7. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_3.15-Coronavirus-Meigs.jpg Meigs students will return to the classroom on Sept. 7. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.