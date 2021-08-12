Summer food program a success

RACINE — The Southern Local School District Summer Feeding program has been a huge success, according to food service director Scott Wolfe.

In the two and a half months since school dismissed for the summer, Southern has distributed nearly 3,500 meals through a No Child Hungry grant of $20,000. Meal statistics include students served during the four weeks of summer school.

Wolfe, who is the school’s Food Service Director, also served in that capacity for the Summer Feeding program.

Wolfe said, “This No Kid Hungry grant through the Children’s Hunger Alliance-Ohio has meant so much to our community. We have a great need here, and this program has certainly helped get meals to folks that need it.”

“We just cannot thank the Children’s Hunger Alliance enough. The folks there have been diligent in helping us here in Southern Ohio. For the many times others have passed us over, CHA stepped up to the plate.”

Wolfe praised the entire Southern staff for making the effort such a success. “Although I am the director, I am mainly the numbers and words guy, getting the grants and overseeing operations. The heroes here are the ones preparing, bagging and delivering the food.”

The Southern Summer Feeding program began Tuesday, June 1 then served every Monday 4-6 p.m. through this coming Monday, Aug. 16. Families have a little more than one more week before kids get back in school, however, Southern will continue Monday pick-ups for food at least through mid-November.

Southern distributes food from the back of Southern High School at the kitchen entrance. Meal bags include five breakfast meals and five lunches for the whole week. Parents can follow the lane around the football field past the bus garage to the back of the building. Other Meigs County students are welcome as well.

Becky Bradford and Rachel Parsons were cooks for the program, while Parsons also served in a capacity to distribute meals. Tricia McNickle, served as delivery coordinator with Garret Hall as site coordinator. Wolfe noted that both cooks and Southern staff and other volunteers dedicated much time to the program. Sheila Theiss also served as cook during the summer school.

This summer, three feeding programs were available during the summer months for Meigs County students. Two of the programs were not run by Southern, but ran by COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley and The Children’s Hunger Alliance. Also Meigs Local ran a summer feeding program. In addition to funding the Southern program, The Children’s Hunger Alliance ran a Food Truck route to sites in Rutland, Syracuse, Reedsville, and Portland.

Southern Families could also get food on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at Meigs Local Primary School on State Route 124 toward Rutland. Southern and Meigs have worked together to make this happen through collaboration between food directors Wolfe and Chrissy Musser.

“I appreciate the efforts of Chrissy Musser very much. In past years, when we didn’t have means to run a summer program, she did a great job in serving our kids. I thank her for being such an advocate for our kids.”

Both the Southern and Meigs sites will provide food for five days of each week for children ages 3-18. Changes in pick-up times may change due to the start of school, but details will be announced when that time comes.

Southern students eat a meal during the summer school program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.13-Southern-Summer-Feeding.jpg Southern students eat a meal during the summer school program.