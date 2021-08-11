Double digit COVID-19 cases reported across area… Delta variant in Meigs, Gallia

A total of 78 confirmed and 6 probable cases were reported in the past two weeks (July 28-Aug. 10)

(Editor’s note: In the past two weeks, new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the double digits for Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties — the three counties combined for a total of 212 new cases within that timeframe. Due to increasing cases across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area, OVP’s daily COVID-19 case update, which last appeared in early June, has returned to provide our readers with current, local information regarding virus trends.)

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, with the Delta variant confirmed in both Meigs and Gallia counties.

Meigs County Health Commissioner Marc Barr stated on Tuesday evening that the Delta variant has been confirmed in Meigs County. The Gallia County Health Department had previously announced the variant was in the county.

Barr explained that it is difficult to know exactly how many cases of the Delta variant are present in the area because not all testing is detailed enough to detect the specific variant, but rather tests for the wider COVID-19 virus.

No cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in Mason County, although it has been identified in surrounding counties. Kanawha County has seven cases, Cabell County has four cases, Putnam County has four cases, and Jackson County has three cases.

On Wednesday during his press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said, “We’ve vaccinated 1,700 folks since Monday. While that’s good in a lot of ways, it’s not enough; it’s nowhere close to enough. We do not have people running to the fire like they should right now.”

It was noted during the governor’s briefing, there were currently 275 active hospitalizations in West Virginia, up 58 since the governor’s previous briefing on Monday. Of those patients, 114 were in the ICU, up 44 since the governor’s previous briefing. Of the individuals currently hospitalized, 41.5% are in the ICU and 16% are on ventilators.

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,596 total cases (7 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations (3 new) and 51 deaths (one new on Tuesday). Of the 2,596 cases, 2,414 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

A total of 83 cases were reported in the past two weeks (July 28-Aug. 11), including six new hospitalizations and one new death. The largest group of new cases during that timeframe was 26 in the 40-49 age group, with 15 new cases each in the 0-19 and 20-29 age groups.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 347 cases, 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —437 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 345 cases, 6 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 390 cases (3 new), 14 hospitalizations (2 new), 1 death

50-59 — 380 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths (1 new Tuesday)

60-69 — 322 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 215 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,791 (36.09 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 9,973 (33.36 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,568 total cases (4 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,568 cases, 1,459 (1 new) are presumed recovered.

A total of 45 cases were reported in the past two weeks (July 28-Aug. 11), including two new hospitalizations. The largest group of new cases during that timeframe was 13 in the 20-29 age group.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 206 cases (1 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 225 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 189 cases, 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 231 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 226 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 222 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 163 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 106 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,077 (35.26 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,397 (32.29 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,209 cases of COVID-19 in Mason County (2,140 confirmed cases, 69 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 38 deaths.

Of those, 11 cases (10 confirmed, 1 probable) were newly reported on Wednesday. A total of 78 confirmed and 6 probable cases were reported in the past two weeks (July 28-Aug. 10). The largest group of new cases during that timeframe was in the 41-50 age range with 15 cases, followed by the 70-plus age range with 14 cases.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 26 confirmed cases (1 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 51 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable cases

12-15 — 75 confirmed cases (2 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 147 confirmed cases (2 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 163 confirmed cases, 7 probable cases

26-30 — 207 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

31-40 — 344 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

41-50 — 315 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 306 confirmed cases, 6 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 268 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases, 6 deaths

71+ — 238 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 29 deaths

A total of 9,216 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 34.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,536 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,393 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,430), 147 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 74), 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 8) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 6).

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,873,834 (50.25 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,446,704 (46.60 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 171,202 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 546 reported in the previous 24 hours. There have been a total of 2,974 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with two in the past 24 hours. There are 4,625 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 6.35 and a cumulative positivity rate of 4.96 percent.

Statewide, 1,078,209 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.2 percent of the population). A total of 49.6 percent of the population, 888,084 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Delta variant in Meigs, Gallia

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com