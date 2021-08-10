Public meeting scheduled for Rutland sanitary sewer project

RUTLAND — The Meigs County Commissioners will be holding a public town hall meeting to discuss the planned Rutland sanitary sewer project.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, at Rutland Civic Center and will begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Tyler Eblin encourages residents, businesses and service customers to attend, become informed and ask questions.

The project will be implemented and overseen by the Meigs County Board of Commissioners, who is the governing body of the Meigs County Sewer and Water District, which serves the Village of Rutland. The District was formed after the Village discontinued its water and sewer department and transferred the public system in 2012.