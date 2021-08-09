‘Camp Cloverbud’ coming in September

CHESTER —. “Camp Cloverbud” be held this fall for Meigs County children to take part in a day of fun and learning.

The 2021 Meigs County Cloverbud Day Camp — themed Camp Cloverbud — will take place on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Kiashuta. Cloverbud camp is open to children in Kindergarten, first grade and second grade.

“Throughout the day the campers will be learning about camping and the great outdoors. We will have tons of hands on, fun filled activities, games, songs, crafts and snacks,” stated 4-H educator Nancy Sydenstricker of the event.

When arriving at camp, each child will be placed into a tribe, with each tribe having their own leader they will stay with throughout the day.

Registration must be turned in to the Meigs County Extension Office, 113 East Memorial Drive, Suite E, Pomeroy, by Aug. 31. Cost is $20 for 4-H members, which includes a camp shirt. Adults may stay with their children if they prefer and can join them for lunch for a $5 cost. Younger siblings will not be allowed to participate in the group activities, but are allowed to stay for the day if a parent stays.

