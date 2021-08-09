One injured after crash into building

KANAUGA, Ohio — A semi reportedly crashed into a former motel building along State Route 7 on Friday evening, causing damage to the building and sending the driver to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, George R. Muth, 74, of Pomeroy, was driving a 1979 Peterbuilt 352 northbound on State Route 7 when he reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway striking a guardrail, then utility pole, building and parked car.

Muth was transported by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

The crash occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Friday. The roadway was closed due to the crash.