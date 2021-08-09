Honoring service

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized recent retirees and years of service honorees during it’s second July meeting.

Retirees and years of service honorees recognized included Sharon Hawley, Paula King, Dean Harris, Ron Hill (accepted by Joyce Hill), Tammy Chapman, Julie Randolph, Helen Hemsley, Paul Jewell, and Katie Steedman.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved to rehire Amy Perrin as School and Community Engagement Coordinator at Meigs High School on a one-year contract, effective the 2021-2022 school year, and pending completion of all administrative requirements and grant funding;

Approved to hire Artie Annette Windon as Middle School Cheerleading Advisor for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Approved to hire Dylan Haynes as English Language Arts Teacher at Meigs High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Approved a leave request;

and, Accepted the resignation of Erica Metts, effective Aug. 10, 2021 and pending hire;

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the July 14 regular meeting as submitted;

Approved the Meigs Local Student Activity Funds Manual as presented by the treasurer;

Approved to create and establish the Class of 2028 account with fund;

Approved the excess costs overage with the Athens Meigs ESC for services rendered during the 2020-2021 school year;

Approved preschool overage with the Athens Meigs ESC for services rendered during the 2020-2021 school year;

Approved to renew membership with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), effective the 2021-2022 school year;

Approved the Middle School Parent/Student Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year as submitted by Vickie Jones, Middle School Principal;

and, set Wednesday, Aug, 11, at the Central Office, at 6:30 p.m., for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

Staff recognized at the meeting for retirement or years of service (In attendance Left to Right): Sharon Hawley, Paula King, Dean Harris, Joyce Hill (accepting for Ron Hill), Tammy Chapman, and Julie Randolph. Other employees that were not in attendance, but were recognized: Helen Hemsley, Paul Jewell, and Katie Steedman. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.9-Retirees.jpg Staff recognized at the meeting for retirement or years of service (In attendance Left to Right): Sharon Hawley, Paula King, Dean Harris, Joyce Hill (accepting for Ron Hill), Tammy Chapman, and Julie Randolph. Other employees that were not in attendance, but were recognized: Helen Hemsley, Paul Jewell, and Katie Steedman. Courtesy photo

Meigs Local recognizes employees, retirees