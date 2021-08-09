Masks optional for Southern students

RACINE — Masks will be optional for students in the Southern Local School District when classes resume later this month after a decision by the Board of Education during its recent meeting.

Board members unanimously approved making the wearing of masks optional in school, while stating that federal and state requirements will be followed regarding masks on buses.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved the transfer of Autumn Lisle to the sixth grade language arts position;

Approved the transfer of Wendy Beegle to the elementary intervention specialist position;

Approved the hiring of Alexis Davis on a one-year contract as a third grade teacher;

Approved the hiring of Zach Ash on a one-year contract as a first grade teacher (Board member Tom Woods abstained);

Approved the hiring of Haley Musser as a long-term substitute for the second grade;

Approved the hiring of Katie Ash for the supplemental position of Math Science Expo (Board member Tom Woods abstained);

Approved the following supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year: Alan Crisp, work study coordinator; Kim Hupp, varsity volleyball; Courtney Whittington, junior varsity volleyball; Beth Bay, fitness center fall and CPI Instructor; Jeff Caldwell, Title IX, head golf coach, varsity boys basketball; Ronnie Quillen, varsity girls basketball; Kayte Manuel, Spanish Club and senior class advisor; Amanda Rinaldi, assistant junior high track; Darren Jackson, website coordinator and senior play/graduation (2020-21); Wyatt Jarrell, National Honor Society, junior high football, head track coach; Tim Prange, head cross country coach, assistant varsity track; Weston Thorla, assistant junior high football; Daniel Buckley, science department head and junior high track; Jordan Pickens, Echo; David Maxson, social studies department head; Ann Ohlinger, LPDC chairperson; Marcy Wyatt, assistant high school cheerleading advisor; Larissa Petrie, junior high cheerleading advisor; Adam Phillips, junior high and high school quiz bowl, math department head, ninth grade class advisor, junior high student council; Ryan Davis, LPDC; Daniel Otto, Saturday school and LPDC; Chad Dodson, marching band; Kathy Miller, mid-day bus route; Jeff Beaver, head custodian; Becky Bradford, head cook; Scott Wolfe, cafeteria supervisor; Tim Thoren, preschool EMIS; Ed Baker, safety coordinator; and Jaiden Roberts, eighth grade volleyball;

Approved a dock day for one employee;

Approved accepting the resignation of Carissa Bailey;

Approved the position of assistant athletic director for the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental position with a pay of $2,500;

Approved eight hours of professional development for preschool-third grade reading staff;

In other business, the board,

Approved the following scholarships for the Class of 2021 from the Racine Southern Scholarship Association: Helen Coast Hayes ($500 each), Kyler Rogers and Natalie Harrison; George M. Sayre ($500 each), Caelin Seth; Edith Jividen ($500 each), Gracie Boso and Kyler Rogers; Wayne O. Roush ($500), Natalie Harris; Alumni ($500 each), Ryan Laudermilt and Caelin Seth; Hilton Wolfe Jr. ($500), Arrow Drummer; Dave Diles ($500), Abigail Rizer; Maude Sellars ($500), Ryan Laudermilt; Shelly R. Thorla ($500), Jayden Johnson. To date, the association has awarded 296 scholarships in the amount of $152,950.

Approved an agreement with META Solutions Cooperative for advertising and receiving bids for the purchase of a 71-passenger school bus. This does not obligate the district to purchase the bus;

Approved a resealing bid as presented;

Approved a five-year beverage agreement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.;

Approved an overnight trip for the FFA to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention;

Approved the fuel bid as presented with a fixed price of $2.9020 from Randy V. Moore Petroleum Distribution LLC, the lowest responsible bidder;

Approved participation in state and federal grants as determined by the Superintendent and Treasurer and the creation of the corresponding funds;

Approved revised appropriations in the amount of $13,912,800.01;

Approved the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks for June;

and set the next board of education meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

All votes were unanimous among board members Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods, Dennis Teaford, and Ashli Peterman, unless otherwise noted.

