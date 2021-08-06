Meigs Fair entertainment lineup

From musical performances to activities on the track, the Meigs County Fair will offer a week full of entertainment.

Running Aug. 16-21, the 158th Meigs County Fair will have the theme “Wild West at the Meigs County Fair.”

Featured musical entertainment will be a country concert with Julia Neville, followed by headliner Adam Calvert on Wednesday. The concert will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Grandstand with Neville to perform at 6:30 p.m. and Calvert at 8 p.m.

According to her biography, Nashville recording artist Julia Neville – a local singer from Logan, Ohio with a dream like many to become a country singer. Julia is no stranger to the stage, she has been singing since 8 years old, entertaining audiences all over central Ohio. In September of 2014, Julia was ready to brave the stage again and entered in a karaoke contest in a small town in southern Ohio when someone in the crowd loved what they heard and asked her to sing at the Southern Ohio Opry House in Lucasville, Ohio. Julia immediately captured the hearts of the crowd at the Opry house and the owner of the Opry invited a record label owner from Nashville to come hear Julia sing.

In January of 2015, she made the trip to Nashville to record her first song “Six Strings are Hard on Diamond Rings”. The song is fantastic and received great reviews in the media. She was awarded “Young Country Single of the Year award” from the NTCMA (National Traditional Country Music Association). While in Nashville, Julia had the opportunity to sing on many stages. Some of those included the famous Tootsie’s, The Full Moon Saloon, Nashville Palace, John A’s and many more.

With her career started and headed in the right direction, Julia was asked to open for Sam Hunt in Athens, Ohio and decided it was time to get a band together to play her music. Julia is releasing her second EP Spring 2017. She continues to tour and play country venues and festivals regionally and nationwide. In 2017, Julia was named one of Renegade Radio Nashville’s New Artists to watch.

According to his biography, Adam Calvert grew up in a small town in Southeastern Ohio. At the age of 12, he moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he made his start as an entertainer. Calvert graduated from the prestigious School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a vocal and piano major. This resulted in him being featured on the hit MTV show “Taking the Stage” (season 2).

Calvert has had the opportunity to open for several major recording artists, such as Parmalee, Canaan Smith, Phil Vassar, Martina McBride, Marty Haggard and others, as well as being the headliner for many events.

Calvert currently travels back and forth from Ohio to North Carolina and Tennessee, where he plays with two different bands.

In addition to Neville and Calvert, Hill Stage, Grandstand and Pull Track events at the fair is as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 15

7:30 p.m.,Junior Fair Parade, Opening Ceremony and Queen Crowning (Grandstand)

Monday, Aug. 16

6 p.m., Belles & Beaus square dancing (Hill Stage)

7:30 p.m., Demo Derby (Grandstand)

8 p.m., Skyhawks (Hill Stage)

Tuesday, Aug. 17

7 p.m., Riverside Cloggers (Hill Stage)

7 p.m., Bulls & Barrels Rodeo (Grandstand)

Wednesday, Aug. 18

4 p.m., Harness Racing with Para Mutual Betting (Grandstand)

6:30 p.m., Julia Neville (Grandstand)

7:30 p.m., Zero turn mower competition (Pull Track)

8 p.m., Adam Calvert (Grandstand)

8:15 p.m., The Cadillacs Band (Hill Stage)

Thursday, Aug. 19

1 p.m., Harness Racing with Para Mutual Betting (Grandstand)

2 p.m., High Stakes Karaoke (Hill Stage)

6 p.m., OMTPA and Tractor Pulls (Pull Track)

7 p.m., Motor Cross (Grandstand)

7 p.m., Riverside Cloggers (Hill Stage)

8 p.m., Paul ” Bub” Williams (Hill Stage)

Friday, Aug. 20

3 p.m., Meigs County’s Got Talent (Hill Stage)

6 p.m., Truck and Semi Pulls (Pull Track)

8 p.m., Amix (Hill Stage)

8 p.m., Horse Pull (Grandstand)

Saturday, Aug. 21

9 a.m., Antique Tractor Pull (Pull Track)

1 p.m., Jason Roach (Hill Stage)

4 p.m., Garden Tractor Pull (Pull Track)

5 p.m., Beard Contest (Hill Stage)

7 p.m., “Hot” Garden Tractor Pull (Pull Track)

7 p.m., Tough Track Contest (Grandstand)

7 p.m., Karaoke with Kip & Steph (Hill Stage)

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.