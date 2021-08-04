Thompson joins PVH team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently welcomed Matthew Thompson, MD, ophthalmologist from West Virginia Eye Consultants to its Medical Staff.

According to a news release from PVH, “Dr. Thompson is a cataract surgeon trained in the latest technology of small-incision cataract surgery. Dr. Thompson, a Point Pleasant High School graduate, is now welcoming patients to his practice at 2502 Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.”

“I am a native of the beautiful Mountain State, born and raised in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. I am thrilled to provide advanced eyecare to the people in my hometown and work alongside the medical professionals at PVH. I joined Pleasant Valley’s Medical Staff not only for it’s remarkable reputation in patient care, but also because of the outstanding team environment,” Dr. Thompson said. “The friendly and professional culture makes PVH a place where people enjoy going to work, knowing they have the same goal of providing excellent care with compassion and joy.”

The news release further stated:

Dr. Thompson earned his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va. He completed his surgical ophthalmology residency at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio where he earned the coveted position of Chief Resident from 2020 to 2021.

“The ability to treat a patient’s sight can have an immediate, significant impact on their quality of life,” Dr. Thompson said. “I particularly enjoy working with the elderly population, and I consider my patients as family.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Thompson, please call 304-343-EYES (3937).

Information provided by PVH.

Thompson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.5-Thompson1.jpg Thompson