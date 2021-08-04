Meigs Heritage Festival planned

CHESTER — Chester Shade Historical Association has announced plans for the Meigs County Heritage Festival this fall. The date has been set for Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Chester Commons.

The Festival includes historically themed artisans and vendors, demonstrations, food, a best pie contest and auction, the crowning of Meigs Finest, and the very popular car show. Courthouse tours will also be available throughout the day. A new inclusion to this year’s festival is a pie eating contest.

CSHA President Dan Will said he is hopeful this year’s festival can be held after last year’s disappointing cancelation due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are moving ahead with our planning,” Will said. “You never know what is going to happen, so we will continue to be optimistic and hope for a beautiful fall day for the Festival.”

Festival Car Show Chairperson Linda Blosser said shows have resumed across the area, and she is currently accepting applications.

“A lot of car show enthusiasts are very excited about coming back to our show,” Blosser said. “We had 60 entrees in 2019, and are hoping for even more.”

A highlight of the day’s activities will be the awarding of prizes to contestants in CSHA’s Meigs County Treasure Hunt. The Hunt was announced recently at the Meigs County Farmers Market, and must be completed by Oct. 2.

According to contest rules, participants must visit each historical destination listed and have their photo taken at the site. The photos can be printed, or on their phone, and brought to the Heritage Festival where they will be evaluated and awarded prizes for their entries.

The contest is intended to promote interest in Meigs County history, and there is no fee to enter. According to the Hunt’s organizers Greg Baily and Jim Smith, this year’s theme is Revolutionary and Civil War veterans. There are 15 sites scattered across the county, and include grave stones and historical markers.

“It can be a great family activity to explore our history,” said Bailey. “All the places could be visited in a day if they choose.”

“We hope that this will give both adults and kids an opportunity to visit and explore some of the many historically important locations around our county,” said Smith. “Some are easier than other to find, but they are all accessible to the public.”

Home National Bank President John Hoback said they welcome the opportunity to sponsor the 2021 Treasure Hunt, and encourage participation.

“We are proud to support local history and encourage our youth to learn about our roots.” Hoback said. “We have a very deep and important history to learn about.”

For more information on any of the Heritage Festival activities and how you can participate, visit them on Facebook: Chester Shade Historical Association.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Home National Bank is the 2021 sponsor of the CHSA Meigs County Treasure Hunt. Pictured are HNB President John Hoback presenting a check to Treasure Hunt organizer Jim Smith. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-CSHA-1.01-Photo-1.jpg Home National Bank is the 2021 sponsor of the CHSA Meigs County Treasure Hunt. Pictured are HNB President John Hoback presenting a check to Treasure Hunt organizer Jim Smith. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Treasure Hunt locations are pictured n the sign. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-CSHA-2-Photo-2.jpg Treasure Hunt locations are pictured n the sign. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Chester Shade Historical Association kicked off their Meigs County Treasure Hunt at the Meigs County Farmers Market on Saturday. Pictured are CSHA members Jimmy Stewart, Greg Bailey, and Jim Smith. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-CSHA-3-Photo-3.jpg Chester Shade Historical Association kicked off their Meigs County Treasure Hunt at the Meigs County Farmers Market on Saturday. Pictured are CSHA members Jimmy Stewart, Greg Bailey, and Jim Smith. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Visitors enjoyed a fun day of family activities at previous Heritage Festivals. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-CSHA-4-Photo-4.jpg Visitors enjoyed a fun day of family activities at previous Heritage Festivals. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo Harmonicas are a highlight of the annual Heritage Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-CSHA-5-Photo-5.jpg Harmonicas are a highlight of the annual Heritage Festival. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo

History Treasure Hunt underway

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.