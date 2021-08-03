The 158th Meigs County Fair

The 158th edition of the Meigs County Fair officially kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 16 with the Junior Fair Parade and the crowning of the 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty, with the full slate of fair activities beginning on Monday.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Wild West at the Meigs County Fair”.

The fair will then run Monday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 21 with gates opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. each day.

The carnival rides will run from 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from noon-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. on Wednesday (Kid’s Day). Rides are free with the $8 general admission to the fair. Pass holders may purchase daily ride tickets for $5. Season passes are available for $18 or $20 for membership tickets. Season passes are available at Baum Lumber Co., Dettwiller Lumber Company, Re-Up and Stuff in Darwin, TP One Stop in Tuppers Plains, Farmers Bank & Savings Co. in Pomeroy and Tuppers Plains, Gloeckner’s Restaurant, Home National Bank in Racine and Syracuse, King Hardware in Middleport, McDonald’s of Pomeroy, Reed’s Country Store in Reedsville, Taz’s Marathon in Pomeroy, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy in Pomeroy, and The Roadside Hot Spot in Portland.

Senior Citizen Day will be held on Thursday, with all senior citizens admitted free with a Golden Buckeye Card until 2 p.m. On Wednesday, kids 12 and under are admitted free until noon. A hand stamp to ride will cost $5.

As is tradition, the fair will feature a full slate of activities.

Monday’s activities include the Junior Fair Horse Show, Emerald Chef contest, Pretty Baby contest, Junior Fair Dairy Show, Flower Show, Open Class Dairy Show, Hay Show and Horticulture Judging. The afternoon will feature a Junior Fair Board Service Auction and Sheep Show. The evening’s entertainment will be a performance by Belles and Beaus and a Demo Derby.

Tuesday at the Fair and begins with the Junior Fair Poultry Show, followed by the Open Class Poultry Show. The afternoon includes the Open Class Beef Show, followed immediately by the Junior Fair Dairy Steer and Dairy Feeder Shows, and Beef Feeder and Market Steer Shows. The Junior Fair Style Review will be held on the Hill Stage in the afternoon. Riverside Cloggers will perform that evening on the Hill Stage, while Bulls & Barrels Rodeo will be at the Grandstand.

Wednesday is Kid’s Day at the Fair. A Drug Prevention Day event for kids will take place at noon on the Hill Stage. Wednesday activities and events include the Junior Fair Market Hog Show, Junior Fair Horse Fun Show, and the Market Goat Show. New to the Wednesday schedule are harness racing and the zero turn mower competition. Grandstand entertainment headliners Julie Neville and Adam Calvert will perform on Wednesday evening.

Thursday is Senior Citizen Day and begins with the Junior Fair Rabbit Show. At 10:30 a.m. there will be Bingo in the Coon Hunter’s Building. The day’s schedule also includes Flower Show Judging, Harness Racing with Para Mutual Betting, Cloverbud Graduation and the Riverside Cloggers. On the pull track and at the grandstand will be OMTPA and Tractor Pull, with Motor Cross at the Grandstand. New this year will be the Livestock Judging Contest on Thursday evening for 4-H and FFA members.

Friday morning begins with the Junior Fair Pet Show and Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions. The Junior Fair Awards program will be held at 1 p.m., as well as Meigs County’s Got Talent at 3 p.m. Truck and semi pulls take place in the evening. The Showman of Showman contest will be held at 6 p.m., with Hill Stage entertainment for the evening to feature Amix. The horse pull will also take place on Friday evening at the Grandstand.

Saturday is the final day of the 2021 Meigs County Fair. Roll Call for all Market Livestock Members is at 8 a.m., with the Livestock Sale to start at 10 a.m. The pull track will be busy with the Antique Tractor Pull, Garden Tractor Pull and “Hot” Garden Tractor Pull. The Tough Track Contest will take place at the Grandstand. Karaoke with Kip and Steph will take place on the Hill Stage. New on Saturday will be the Beard Contest at the Hill Stage.

Daily activities include the Firefighter Show which will be held in the front gate area; the Kiddie Tractor Pull which is held Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m., with the Pull of Champions on Friday at 11 a.m.; and World Champion Wood Carver Dennis Beach with three to four daily shows. The wood carvings will be auctioned off on Saturday.

For more on the upcoming Meigs County Fair see the preview edition which will appear in The Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Wild West at the Meigs County Fair

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

