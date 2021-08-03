Girl Scouts complete project judging

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County Girl Scouts recently took part in project judging in advance of the 2021 Meigs County Fair.

The Overall Outstanding Exhibitors in each level of Girl Scouts were Madeline Jones, Daisy; Caleigh Keyes, Juniors; Haylee Stout, Cadette; Claire Howard, Senior; and Erin McKibben, Ambassador; Troops: Troop 1004 with four Grand Champions and Troop 1006 with three grand champions.

Girl Scout program

Brownies — Alexa Cook, day camp craft, Red ribbon;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, highest award, Grand Champion;

Troop 51004

Group projects — Grand Champion;

Stem, Bench — Grand Champion;

Girl Scout experience — Blue ribbon;

Troop 51006

Girl Scout experience — Thinking day, Grand Champion;

Culinary

Daisy — Madeline Jones, snowball cookies, Blue ribbon;

Brownies — Alexa Cook, cupcakes, Blue ribbon;

Juniors — Caleigh Keyes, jams and jellies, Red ribbon;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, candied Pecans, Grand Champion; and Kyla Jones, snowball cookies, Blue ribbon;

Senior — Claire Howard, summer yulelog, Reserve Champion;

Ambassador — Erin McKibben, brownies, Blue ribbon;

Life skills

Daisy — Natalie Cowdery, tye dye towel, Blue ribbon; Natalie Cowdery,, no sew blanket, Blue ribbon; Natalie Taylor, no sew, Blue ribbon;

Juniors — Caleigh Keyes, sportsmanship, Grand Champion; Mindy Taylor, miscellaneous sewing, Grand Champion; Cianna Kinder, animal care, Grand Champion; Zoey Kinder, no sew, Grand Champion;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, miscellaneous sewing, girl scout pillow, Grand Champion;

Ambassador — Erin McKibben, Fairy garden project, Reserve Champion; Sammy Eblin, pom pom puppet no sew, Blue ribbon; Erin McKibben, pillow case, Blue ribbon;

Arts

Daisy — Madeline Jones, painting, Grand Champion; Brooklyn Keaton, decorated clothing, Reserve Champion; Natalie Taylor, decorated clothing, Blue ribbon;

Brownies — Taylor Nelson, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Taylor Nelson, painted rocks, Grand Champion;

Juniors — Caleigh Keyes, drawing, Grand Champion; Mindy Taylor, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; MacKenzie Smith, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Caleigh Keyes, jewelry, Red ribbon;

Cadette — Kyla Jones, painting, Grand Champion; Haylee Stout, painting, Grand Champion;

Senior — Claire Howard, sunflower bowl, Grand Champion; Storm Spears, painting, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, 3d-fake food, Grand Champion;

Ambassador — Erin McKibben, visual photography, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, painting, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, pottery, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, ink and marker, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, computer art, Grand Champion;

Troop — Troop 51006, painting, Grand Champion;

Science and beyond

Juniors — Zoey Kinder, derby mermaid car, Blue ribbon; Cianna Kinder, derby shark car, Blue ribbon;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, recycling pitcher, Blue ribbon;

Ambassador — Erin McKibben, school project, Blue ribbon;

Outdoors

Juniors — Zoey Kinder, craft swing, Blue ribbon;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, scarecrow clay pots, Reserve Champion;

Troops — Troop 51004, outdoor crafts, Blue ribbon; Troop 51006, day camp craft frame, Grand Champion;

Communication

Cadette — Haylee Stout, scrapbook, Blue ribbon;

Senior — Claire Howard, multimedia video, cookie sales, Grand Champion;

Customs and traditions

Juniors — Cianna Kinder, holiday crafts, Grand Champion; Zoey Kinder, holiday crafts, Grand Champion; Caleigh Keyes, holiday crafts, Grand Champion;

Cadette — Haylee Stout, holiday crafts, Blue ribbon;

Ambassador — Erin McKibben, bill game, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, family tree research, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, grave research, Grand Champion;

Troops — Troop 51004, holiday crafts, Grand Champion and service projects, Grand Champion; Troop 51006, service projects, Red ribbon.

Information and photos provided by Jerrena Dill.

Caleigh Keyes and Zoey Kinder explain to Judge Elizabeth Lawrence about their troop group project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-1.jpg Caleigh Keyes and Zoey Kinder explain to Judge Elizabeth Lawrence about their troop group project. Courtesy photo Cadette Haylee Stout made a very nice cookie pillow for her Life Skills project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-2.jpg Cadette Haylee Stout made a very nice cookie pillow for her Life Skills project. Courtesy photo Senior Girl Scout Claire Howard made these unique styled earrings. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-3.jpg Senior Girl Scout Claire Howard made these unique styled earrings. Courtesy photo Senior Girl Scout Claire Howard shows her Cookie Video https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-4.jpg Senior Girl Scout Claire Howard shows her Cookie Video Courtesy photo Sammy Eblin did a family cemetery research on a family plot she found. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-5.jpg Sammy Eblin did a family cemetery research on a family plot she found. Courtesy photo