Victim in reported ‘shooting incident’ dies

GALLIPOLIS — A male victim who was reportedly injured in a “shooting incident” on Friday, has died, according to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

On Monday, Sheriff Champlin confirmed to the Tribune his office had received confirmation of the victim’s passing. As previously reported, a person of interest in the investigation was taken into custody, also on Friday.

Sheriff Champlin said this was an ongoing investigation, and his office was still working on a case to submit to a grand jury. He added, this information could be submitted as early as next week.

Neither the name of the victim or the identity of the person of interest has been released as the investigation continues. The sheriff also added, he wanted to be sure all family of the victim had been notified.

The incident reportedly took place in the 2000-block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township.

On Friday, the Sheriff stated, “At approximately 10:38 a.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting incident which had just occurred and it was reported that one male victim was injured as a result.”

The sheriff said when Deputies arrived on scene, one victim was located who was injured as a result of the incident and that victim was transported by medical personnel to receive treatment.

Champlin further reported on Friday, that assisting in the investigation of this case, along with detectives from his office, was the Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I) Crime Scene Unit.

More on this story as information is released.

