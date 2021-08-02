Fair contest registration Friday, Saturday

ROCKSPRINGS — Registration for several Meigs County Fair contests — including the Little Miss and Mister contest and Pretty Baby Contest — will take place on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Meigs County Fairgrounds Secretary’s Office.

Registrations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. Reserve parking, pull track parking and camping spot sales will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Little Miss and Mister Contest at the 2021 Meigs County Fair will be different, with registration only taking place during the two days. Interviews for the contest will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 on the Hill Stage, with the winner to be announced along with the other Meigs County Fair Royalty as part of the opening ceremonies on Sunday, Aug. 15. Little Miss and Mister candidates are expected to take part in the fair parade that evening as well. No registration will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Little Miss and Mister contestants must be 4 years of age as of Aug. 15, 2021, but not more than 9 years of age by the same date. The contestant must be a resident of Meigs County.

As for the Pretty Baby Contest, additional registration will be taken on the day of the contest (Monday, Aug. 16) from 10-11 a.m. The contest is open to all Meigs County children under age 4.

According to the Meigs County Fair Facebook page, items that need to be preregistered include open class animals, antique equipment, hay, farm crops, fruits, fairy gardens, vegetables, flowers, baking, canning, honey, photography, painting, domestic arts (clothing, quilts, crafts, etc.). For a complete list visit www.themeigscountyfair.com.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

