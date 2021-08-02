Fair royalty candidates announced

ROCKSPRINGS — The 2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty will be crowned as part of the opening ceremonies on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Grandstand.

There are three Queen candidates, one King candidate, one Princess candidate and two prince candidates which have taken part in the interview process and judging to determine the 2021 fair royalty.

The 2021 royalty will be crowned during the ceremony at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, following the the Junior Fair Parade.

Royalty candidates are as follows:

Queen candidates

Shelbe M. Cochran, 17, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Jennifer Will. She is an eight year member of the Rough Riders 4-H Club and a three year member of the Meigs High School FFA Chapter. She will be a senior at Meigs High School this fall.

Cochran has served as Meigs FFA Vice President, Junior Fair Board member, 4-H president, secretary and vice president. Her hobbies include rodeo and horse shows.

Cochran’s 4-H projects include market hogs, market lambs, market turkeys and horse projects. She has also been the Meigs County Fair Horse Princess.

Valerie Hamm, 18, of Racine, is the daughter of Christopher and Anita Hamm. She is a 14 year 4-H member in the Hands, Hooves and Heart 4-H Club. She will be a sophomore at Marshall University this fall.

Hamm’s past 4-H projects include market goats, breeding rabbits, market rabbits, you can quilt, scrapbooking, the writer in you, laundry and dogs. He hobbies include baking, cooking, reading, hanging out with her dog, spending time with family and friends and watching Disney movies.

Hamm’s past leadership experience includes Meigs High School National Honor Society and SkillsUSA, where she served as Historian and Vice President; Hands Hooves and Heart 4-H Club Vice President; former member of the Classic 4-Hers Club as president and secretary; member of Teen Institute; and much more. She is currently a member of the Marshall University National Society of Leadership and Success and the Marshall University EDGE Mentoring Program.

Olivia Harris, 17, of Long Bottom, is the daughter of Don and Michelle Harris. She is a 12 year member of 4-H and is in the Meigs Creek 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Eastern High School this fall.

Harris’ 4-H projects include market beef feeder and beef breeding. She is a member and treasurer of the Meigs County Junior Fair Board, member and vice president of the Meigs Creek 4-H Club, and the Eastern High School National Honor Society Historian.

Harris’ hobbies include gardening, reading, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

King candidate

Jacob Spencer is the lone Meigs County Fair King candidate for 2021.

Spencer, 17, of Racine is the son of Kimberly Spencer and T. Jared Spencer. Spencer is a member of the Junior Fair Board and an eight year 4-H member. He will be a junior at Eastern High School this fall.

Spencer owns his own photography and woodworking business, participates in varsity basketball, golf and track at Eastern High School, is a Jiu Jitsu student at One Academy in Athens, enjoys going traveling with friends and family, including missionary trips and participates in Meigs County Junior Fair Board and the youth group at Mount Hermon United Brethren Church.

In the Junior Fair, Spencer has participated in three year of market rabbits, two years of money management, four years of photography, three years of market goats, two years of woodworking, two years of Junior Fair Board and two years of teen leaders.

Princess candidate

Lizzie Hannah Parry, 14, of Coolville is the lone princess candidate for 2021. She is the daughter of Matthew and Meghan Parry and will be and eighth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall. She is a four year member of Next Generation 4-H Club where she has served as the health and safety officer and president of the club.

Parry’s 4-H projects have included market lambs, discovering 4-H, sheep breeding, let’s start cooking, first aid and photography basics. She is also a member of Junior Fair Board.

Parry’s hobbies include being involved in all aspects of raising sheep on the family farm (Orchard Club Lambs), participating in 4-H, Junior Fair Board member, and Junior Volunteer Fire Fighter at the Tuppers Plains Fire Department.

Prince candidates

Jacob Fitch, 11, of Coolville is the son of Nicholas and Ashley Fitch. He is a three year member of Next Generation 4-H Club, where he has served as vice president for two years. He will be a sixth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall.

At the Meigs County Fair, Fitch has participated in the market lamb and sheep breeding show classes, as well as showmanship. His projects have included market lambs, sheep breeding, bottle rockets, photography, and cooking. He has attended two years of 4-H camp at Canter’s Cave.

Fitch lists his hobbies as riding four-wheelers, riding his bicycle, hanging out at the fire department, learning to sew, Ninja Gymnastics and working on his farm.

Hunter Justice Parry, 11, of Coolville is the son of Matthew and Meghan Parry. He is a three year member of Next Generation 4-H Club, where he served as treasurer in 2020. He will be a sixth grade student at Meigs Middle School this fall.

Parry lists his hobbies as raising sheep on the family’s farm (Orchard Club Lambs), participating in 4-H, participating in training with the Tuppers Plains Fire Department and participating in Ninja Warrior Gymnastics.

Parry’s Junior Fair projects have included market lamb and measuring up.

Information provided by Meigs County Junior Fair Coordinator Amanda Faulk.

