Ohio University to welcome alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2021

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio University Alumni Association announces that the University will host Homecoming 2021 the week of October 4-9. Planning is under way for both in-person and virtual events to celebrate the annual tradition.

“We are delighted about the opportunity for our alumni to return to the Athens Campus this October,” said Erin Essak Kopp, assistant vice president of alumni relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association. “We will continue to follow the appropriate guidelines for the health and safety of our students, alumni and friends, and we are thrilled that the Bobcat Family can gather in person once again.”

The Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, prior to the 3:30 p.m. football game against Central Michigan. Football tickets go on sale on Aug. 1 and can be purchased at ohiobobcats.com.

Other in-person events include Student Alumni Board’s Yell Like Hell Pep Rally on Oct. 7 and the Bobcat Bash Tailgate, also planned for game day.

In addition to the week’s in-person happenings, the Alumni Association is planning a slate of virtual activities, including Homecoming Trivia Night, a virtual cooking demonstration, the return of last year’s popular mixology event, and a virtual parade party with DJ A-Roc. Check ohio.edu/homecoming for in-person and virtual Homecoming details and a schedule of events.

Essak Kopp encourages alumni to stay tuned for more information from the Alumni Association about this year’s Homecoming. “We can’t wait to see you either in-person or online for Homecoming 2021, as we return to hosting one of our most anticipated OHIO celebrations.”