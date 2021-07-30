Big Bend Blues Bash returns Aug. 6 – 7

POMEROY — The Big Bend Blues bash is a two-day Blues, Roots and Rock concert hosted by the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society that’s held at the Riverside Amphitheater in downtown Pomeroy, Ohio, and features regional and national acts, amazing food, and an incredible view of the Ohio River.

Founded in 2000, the PB&J’s are a group of local music enthusiasts dedicated to promoting live arts in downtown Pomeroy, Ohio. The group is an all volunteer, not for profit, society focused on presenting musical events as cultural art forms that may otherwise not be available in our area.

The 20th Big Bend Blues Bash will be held on Aug. 6 and 7 in downtown Pomeroy.

The musical lineup includes:

Friday, Aug. 6

6 p.m. — Terra Soul

A Group from Southern Ohio and WV that play the soulful side of Americana music.

7 p.m. — Brent Patterson

Brent Patterson is a singer/guitarist from southeastern Ohio who performs classic folk rock, pop, and acoustic roots music. Featuring a diverse repertoire, he’s performed at many events and venues in Ohio, NYC, and beyond.

8 p.m. — Gizzae

Gizzae is truly a band of the world – With musicians hailing from the four corners of the Earth, Rocket and Gizzae have been playing for crowds across the country for over 35 years! Their musical experiences have collectively earned them Grammy awards, Chicago Music Awards and they have opened for some of the biggest names in Reggae.They have also recorded and played professionally with such acts as:Ziggy Marley, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Third World, Toots and Maytals, Burning Spear, Carly Simon, The Talking Heads, Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt, Chachi, Michael Black, Moja Nya, Dallol, Rude Beat Society, The Mighty Baron of Trinidad, Bell Combo and many others.

10 p.m. — Headliner Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Dwayne (Dopsie) Rubin hails from one of the most influential Zydeco families in the world. Although inspired by tradition, Dwayne has developed his own high energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshingly distinct path for 21st century Zydeco music. This singer/songwriter and accordionist has performed all over the world since debuting his band, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, at age 19. Dwayne Dopsie, grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana,teaching his self how to play accordion watching videos of his father and Clifton Chenier and recording his self with a video camera and going back and watch it and playing over and over for hours until it was right . The knowledge of Dwayne’s musical ability along with zydeco Hellraisers band members are Combined, to have over 100 years of experience playing Zydeco music and it shows in every performance. The energy, true talent, and exuberance that Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers emit from stage makes it obvious that there is no competition for this band.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Noon — Real Deal Blues Band

Kicking things off on Saturday will be the Real Deal Blues Band.

1 p.m. — Generation Gap Blues Band

The Generation Gap Blues Band has been playing together for roughly six years. They play a variety of Blues and Jazzy style covers as well as a number of originals. The band met at a jam session and the rest is history. Some of their influences for songs come from artists such as BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Albert King and many more Blues greats.

2 p.m. — Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds

Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds newest release, Sad Songs, is an ambitious new effort from the group that sends them further into the realm of cosmic American music. It is a new representation of the groups collaborative song crafting skills that embraces their influences, both new and old.

3 p.m. — Red Stone Souls

Red Stone Souls is a 70’s influenced Heavy Rock, Hard Blues, Garage and Psychedelic Rock N’ Roll tossed into a blender and turned on high band. They have busted down the doors of the “New Generation” rock scene. The band layers Ian Kirwan’s vintage “Dirty” guitar work and road-seasoned vocals with dynamic riffs and lyrical stories to create a genre defining sound chocked full of rock for a new generation of fans. The band also features, Beau Felix on guitar, Kevin Bernard on bass and Travis Erickson shotgun style on drums. This potent combination cranks out, blistering micro-anthems embodying that basic Rock N’ Roll steamroller aesthetic.

4 p.m. — Funky Mojo Daddy

The Chicagoland blues rock supergroup, Funky Mojo Daddy, plots a diverse, high-energy performance, outfitted with world-travelled musicians successful in their own endeavors. The seasoned blues veterans now seek to spread a passionate, creative sound. The group consists of a trio of guitar players, a top rhythm section and four versatile vocalists. Kenny Kinsey leads on bass and vocals, with Jerry Porter on drums, Jeff Massey on slide guitar and Ryan Frahm on guitar.

6 p.m. — The Steepwater Band

Something primal lurks in their music, but always wrestling with emotions and stories that are everyday-ready ~ music at once strut-inducing sexy and brass knuckles honest, a sound evolved smartly & patiently through countless gigs, running the bulls whenever and wherever they’ve been welcomed since 1998. AC/DC once said, “If you got the dollar, we got the song / Just wanna boogie woogie all night long,” and The Steepwater Band surely embodies this lip-smacking urge to get some in this mean old world, befitting the group’s Chicago roots and their earthy understanding of crackling city blues.

8 p.m. — Nikki Hill

Independence has always come easy for vocalist/lyricist/bandleader Nikki Hill, raised by a single mother and two older sisters in close quarters throughout Durham, North Carolina. This inspired not only her confidence at a young age, but a self-reliance and strong curiosity, which informed Hill’s interest in art, reading and writing. The moment she could break free from the long Sunday sermons and weekday choir practices, Nikki traded the pews for barstools, sneaking into venues when necessary, and was soon immersed in North Carolina’s roots scene. She felt oddly comfortable, finding a direct connection between the energy she saw at local shows in Chapel Hill, and the intense praise dancing, gospel shouting church services she attended and sang with up until she was a teen. Seeing everything from Dexter Romweber to Carolina Chocolate Drops, Bo Diddley to Motorhead, her new sermons came from rockers and bartenders, cowpunks and starving artists. Everyone had a story, and very soon, Nikki was in the mix herself, immersed in music, getting into trouble, and making stories of her own.

10 p.m. — Headliner Davy Knowles

Knowles first burst onto the scene in 2007 with his band ‘Back Door Slam’, garnering rave reviews, national US television appearances (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America), extensive triple-A radio airplay, and two top 5 Billboard Blues charting albums. Since then, Knowles has independently released two more studio albums, 2014’s ‘The Outsider’ and 2016’s ‘Three Miles From Avalon’, which also hit the top 5 on the Billboard Blues chart.

Tickets for both days are available at bigbendbluesbash.com.

