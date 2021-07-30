Filing deadline Wednesday for November election

POMEROY — The deadline for candidates, tax levies and other issues to be filed to appear on the November General Election ballot is Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

Seats on village councils and school boards, along with township trustee positions, are among those which will be up for election this year.

All offices — with the exception of Middleport Village Council — fall under the Aug. 4 deadline. The deadline to file for seats in Middleport was in May. The difference in deadlines is due to the population of the village.

Seats up for election for which petitions must be filed by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 are as follows:

Villages

Pomeroy Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term

Racine Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term

Rutland Village Council — 4 seats, plus 2 unexpired terms

Syracuse Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term

Townships

Bedford Township Trustee — 2 seats

Chester Township Trustee — 2 seats

Columbia Township Trustee — 2 seats

Lebanon Township Trustee — 2 seats

Letart Township Fiscal Officer — 1 unexpired term

Letart Township Trustee — 2 seats

Olive Township Trustee — 2 seats

Orange Township Trustee — 2 seats

Rutland Township Trustee — 2 seats

Salem Township Trustee — 2 seats

Salisbury Township Trustee — 2 seats

Scipio Township Trustee — 2 seats

Sutton Township Trustee — 2 seats

Schools

Alexander Local Board of Education — 3 seats (file in Athens)

Eastern Local Board of Education — 2 seats

Meigs Local Board of Education — 2 seats

Southern Local Board of Education — 3 seats

Athens-Meigs ESC — Meigs District, 1 unexpired term; Southern District, 1 seat; At-large, 1 seat; (file in Athens)

Petitions are available at the Board of Elections on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Anyone with questions you may call the office at 740-992-2697.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

