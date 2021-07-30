Filing deadline Wednesday for November election

POMEROY — The deadline for candidates, tax levies and other issues to be filed to appear on the November General Election ballot is Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.
Seats on village councils and school boards, along with township trustee positions, are among those which will be up for election this year.
All offices — with the exception of Middleport Village Council — fall under the Aug. 4 deadline. The deadline to file for seats in Middleport was in May. The difference in deadlines is due to the population of the village.
Seats up for election for which petitions must be filed by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 are as follows:
Villages
Pomeroy Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term
Racine Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term
Rutland Village Council — 4 seats, plus 2 unexpired terms
Syracuse Village Council — 4 seats, plus 1 unexpired term
Townships
Bedford Township Trustee — 2 seats
Chester Township Trustee — 2 seats
Columbia Township Trustee — 2 seats
Lebanon Township Trustee — 2 seats
Letart Township Fiscal Officer — 1 unexpired term
Letart Township Trustee — 2 seats
Olive Township Trustee — 2 seats
Orange Township Trustee — 2 seats
Rutland Township Trustee — 2 seats
Salem Township Trustee — 2 seats
Salisbury Township Trustee — 2 seats
Scipio Township Trustee — 2 seats
Sutton Township Trustee — 2 seats
Schools
Alexander Local Board of Education — 3 seats (file in Athens)
Eastern Local Board of Education — 2 seats
Meigs Local Board of Education — 2 seats
Southern Local Board of Education — 3 seats
Athens-Meigs ESC — Meigs District, 1 unexpired term; Southern District, 1 seat; At-large, 1 seat; (file in Athens)
Petitions are available at the Board of Elections on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
Anyone with questions you may call the office at 740-992-2697.
© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.