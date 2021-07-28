Construction is progressing on the new Gallia County Jail facility, pictured here along Second Avenue on Wednesday. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the project is estimated to cost roughly $20 million, with funding secured via the issuance of tax-exempt bonds. Granger Construction is the construction manager-at-risk for the project. At the groundbreaking in June, it was announced the 32,000-square foot facility was expected to take 16 months to complete — it will have a basement, first floor and partial second story. The new jail will have the capability of housing 120 incarcerated individuals, but can also be expanded to offer 160-180 beds in the future, if the need arises.

Construction is progressing on the new Gallia County Jail facility, pictured here along Second Avenue on Wednesday. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the project is estimated to cost roughly $20 million, with funding secured via the issuance of tax-exempt bonds. Granger Construction is the construction manager-at-risk for the project. At the groundbreaking in June, it was announced the 32,000-square foot facility was expected to take 16 months to complete — it will have a basement, first floor and partial second story. The new jail will have the capability of housing 120 incarcerated individuals, but can also be expanded to offer 160-180 beds in the future, if the need arises. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.29-Jail.jpg Construction is progressing on the new Gallia County Jail facility, pictured here along Second Avenue on Wednesday. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the project is estimated to cost roughly $20 million, with funding secured via the issuance of tax-exempt bonds. Granger Construction is the construction manager-at-risk for the project. At the groundbreaking in June, it was announced the 32,000-square foot facility was expected to take 16 months to complete — it will have a basement, first floor and partial second story. The new jail will have the capability of housing 120 incarcerated individuals, but can also be expanded to offer 160-180 beds in the future, if the need arises. Beth Sergent | OVP