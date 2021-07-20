Eastern Board approves personnel matters

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items in preparation for the upcoming school year during the July meeting.

Samantha Carroll was hired on a one year contract as a High School English Teacher for the 2021-22 school year at the appropriate salary schedule per the ELEA Negotiated Agreement.

Joseph Barnhart was hired as a School Resource Officer for the 2021-22 school year, at a rate of $25 per hour, not to exceed four hours a day.

Pupil activity contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved as follows: Greg Lloyd, volunteer junior high football coach; Tom Parker, junior high football coach; Deshaun Darlington, assistant volleyball coach; Jamie Swatzel, assistant volleyball coach; Sarah Lindsley, archery coordinator.

Extended dates of service for the 2021-22 school year were approved for the following staff: Rachel Marten, Curriculum Coordinator, 20 days; Sara Will, Elementary/Middle School Guidance Counselor, 20 days; Sheryl Roush, High School Guidance Counselor, 20 days; Emma Roberts, Speech Pathologist, 5 days; Mary Anne Moore, School Nurse,5 days.

Randy Boston was approved for the supplemental position of Transportation Supervisor of Bus Maintenance for the 2021-22 school year.

Craig Venoy and Michael Taylor we approved as Substitute Bus Drivers for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Stacey Marcinko was hired as a 29.5 hour per week educational aide on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule pending proper certification.

Mandy Bush was hired as a 20 hour per week Educational Aide on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule pending proper certification.

The board amended the pupil activity contract for Mark Griffin from girls golf coach to assistant golf coach.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the June 23, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education;

Approved the financial reports for the month of June as submitted;

Approved the advance from general fund to the lunchroom;

Approved the board entering into executive session;

Approved renewing membership through Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) for the 2021-22 school year;

Approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association Virtual Transportation Supervisor for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, in the amount of $250;

Approved the membership with NAVIGATE360 for access to courses included within the School Safety and Wellness Suite and ELearning support and maintenance for October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024 in the amount of $2,640;

Approved a resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education in grades 7 and 8 for the 2021-22 school year;

Approved a 3 year negotiated contract between ELEA (Eastern Local Education Association) and the Eastern Local Board of Education effective as of September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024;

Approved an administrative salary schedule for FY22 through FY24. Equivalent benefits as defined in the ELEA contract to be granted to administrative staff;

Approved an administrative exempt employee salary schedule for FY22 through FY24. Equivalent benefits as defined in the OAPSE contract to be granted to administrative exempt employees;

Approved an amendment to the Treasurer/CFO contract effective Aug. 1;

Approved an amendment to the Superintendent contract effective Aug. 1, 2021;

Set Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. for the date of the regular board meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary.