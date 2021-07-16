Middleport to explore sewer expansion

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council approved moving forward with a feasibility study to expand sewer service outside of the village during its recent regular meeting.

Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman told council that he, Fiscal Officer Susan Baker and Village Administrator Joe Woodall had met recently with firm Burgess and Niple to discuss the proposed feasibility study on the possibility of providing sewage service to some of the surrounding areas.

“All three were in favor of proceeding with the study with or without financial assistance from other entities,” stated Hoffman in information provided to council and to The Daily Sentinel. The Mayor stated that he and Woodall had met with the Meigs and Gallia Commissioners in recent months, “both of whom appeared interested by no offer of financial assistance had been received as yet.” Hoffman stated that he had also contacted the Salisbury and Cheshire Township Trustees but had heard nothing back.

Craig Richards from Burges and Niple answered many questions which council members had about the project. After a lengthy discussion, council authorized the Mayor to sign the contract with Burges and Niple to have the feasibility study done regarding the possible project.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, when meeting with the Meigs County Commissioners in early April, Hoffman, Woodall and Richards, spoke about the possibility of expanding Middleport village sewer from the village along State Route 7, State Route 124 and the Bradbury Road area, as well as the Village of Cheshire in Gallia County.

At the time, the group explained that the next step would be to conduct a feasibility study to determine the cost and benefits of the expansion and the number of potential customers. Contact would also be made with the EPA to determine need in the area and possible funding, as well as the health department to see what issues and concerns there are in the area with the existing septic tanks in place.

Present were the following council members Matt Lyons, Brian Conde, Shawn Arnott, Ben Reed and Larry Byer. Also present were Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Police Chief Mony Wood, Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson, Village attorney Richard Hedges, and visitors Ben and Brooke See, Nancy Burns, and Bill Lambert. Opening prayer was given by Mark Morrow followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

