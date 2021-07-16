$2 million bond set in murder case… Hall pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges

POMEROY — A suspect in the April murder of Kane Roush remains jailed on a $2 million bond after appearing via Zoom for arraignment on Friday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Jaquan Hall, 21, of South Charleston, W.Va., appeared via video from the Washington County Jail for the hearing, with his attorney Mark Wieczorek of The Joslyn Law Firm in Cincinnati, Ohio, also appearing via video.

As previously reported, Hall was indicted on June 17 by a Meigs County Grand Jury on charges in connection to the shooting death of Roush on Easter Sunday on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy, Ohio. Hall was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity to Aggravated Murder or Murder, an unclassified felony, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree.

Wieczorek entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges on behalf of Hall.

Meigs County Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Adkins requested that bond be set in the case at a $2 million cash bond. Adkins argued that Hall was indicted on June 17 and is appearing in court nearly a month after that, having not turned himself in prior to being arrested by the U.S. Marshals. Additionally, Adkins stated that the serious charges lead to the likeliness an individual would not show up for court, while also stating that Hall resides out of state.

Wieczorek argued that his client had no prior criminal record before this indictment and that he had been cooperating with the prosecutor’s office prior to the indictment being issued, including submitting DNA. He stated that Hall had been in contact with him between the time of the indictment and his arrest and was arranging to turn himself in.

Hall, speaking on his own behalf, stated that he was walking to the police station to turn himself in when he was arrested.

Judge Linda Warner set bond at $2 million as requested. Should Hall post bond, Warner ordered that he have no firearms, drugs or alcohol and have no contact with the surviving victims in the case.

Hall was arrested on July 7 by the Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the 800-block of Kanawha Boulevard East on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department the following day. He is now being held in the Washington County Jail after waiving extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.

Upcoming court dates in the case include an initial pretrial on Aug. 19, final pretrial on Sept. 7, motions hearing on Oct. 4, and a jury trial on Oct. 19.

