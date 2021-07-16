White’s medals to be displayed

CHESTER — World War II PFC James Wilmer White will be remembered with a display at the Chester Courthouse Museum.

White, who grew up in the Chester area, was killed in action in World War II. His remains were identified last year, with services conducted in June 2021 to bring the remains of White to the family cemetery near Long Bottom.

The military medals, uniform, and informational signs which were on display at the funeral service for the fallen soldier will soon be on display at the Chester Courthouse Museum, which is operated by the Chester Shade Historical Association.

The items had been housed at the Meigs County Commissioner’s Office since the services, and will be taken to the Chester Courthouse this week. The commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Thursday at the courthouse as part of the presentation of the items.

The display can be viewed by museum visitors during regular hours of Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As previously reported, on July 2, 1944, Pfc. James Wilmer White was killed in action and unidentifiable outside Myitkyina, Burma (now known as Myanmar). He was fighting with the famed 5307thComposite Unit Provisional — The Merrills Marauders. His Army Infantry Unit was conferred the Congressional Gold Medal by both Houses of Congress this past fall.

He was temporarily buried in U.S. Military Cemeteries in Burma and India. In 1949, one set of remains, designated Unknown X-52 Kalaikunda, was still unable to be identified and was buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In July 2018, the remains of service members from that battle were transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

White was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Jan. 29, 2020 after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, Philippines, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The Meigs County Commissioners will meet at the Chester Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

A portion of the information provided by the United States military and Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.

The military uniform, medals and other items of the late Army PFC James Wilmer White will be displayed at the Chester Courthouse Museum. The items are pictured here as part of the display at the funeral service held in June at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_IMG_0331.jpg The military uniform, medals and other items of the late Army PFC James Wilmer White will be displayed at the Chester Courthouse Museum. The items are pictured here as part of the display at the funeral service held in June at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The military medals of Army PFC James Wilmer White will be on display at the Chester Courthouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_6.19-White-15.jpg The military medals of Army PFC James Wilmer White will be on display at the Chester Courthouse. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

