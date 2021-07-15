OhioHealth announces O’Bleness Hospital president

ATHENS — OhioHealth announced this week that LeeAnn Helber has been selected as the new president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

According to a news release from OhioHealth, though a national search was conducted, Helber was an internal candidate for the role. She has served since 2013 as OhioHealth’s senior director of regional system development, responsible for all independent hospital relationships across the system’s 47-county service area.

Prior to coming to OhioHealth, Helber was at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan for 18 years where she served as president and chief executive officer of from 2007 to 2013 and as their vice president of finance from 2004 to 2007.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new role,” said Helber. “Southeast Ohio is my home, so I’m thrilled to be able to give back and make a difference in the region where I put my roots. I’m looking forward to building relationships in the community and with our providers and associates to ensure that our patients have a great experience when they receive care at O’Bleness.”

A graduate of Ohio University, Helber lives in Logan, Ohio.

“I am looking forward to all LeeAnn will bring to O’Bleness Hospital and southeast Ohio,” said Bruce Hagen, president of OhioHealth Regional Markets. “LeeAnn is a strong leader who is passionate about rural hospitals and understands the important role they play in the health and vitality of the communities they serve. This passion will help our system continue to grow and advance our deep commitment to provide quality care and an exceptional patient experience.”

Helber will replace outgoing O’Bleness president Mark Seckinger, who announced his retirement in February. Her first day as hospital president will be July 26.

Information provided by OhioHealth.

Helber https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_Helber_LeeAnn-8-1.jpg Helber