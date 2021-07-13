POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Eagle Grant will be performing at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday night for the weekly Mayor’s Night Out concert.

Shows for Mayor’s Night Out are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

The band, which is from Middleport, Ohio, will be performing classic rock and a variety of other music and songs.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the city tries to provide a variety of music for all visitors to enjoy, including adding new groups and individuals to the lineup this year. Billings said he has been surprised by the “great” turn out to the concerts so far this summer.

“We are very blessed to have so many talented individuals who have graced our Riverfront Park stage,” Billings told the Register. “Mayor’s Night Out is a great place to be on a Friday evening in historic Point Pleasant along the banks of the great Ohio River.”

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles genre of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront during the shows.

The amphitheater at Riverfront Park has played host to several concerts over the summer, including all performances of Mayor's Night Out which returns this Friday.

‘Eagle Grant’ set to perform

