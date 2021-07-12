Story Walk opens

RACINE — A story and a walk.

A new Story Walk opened on Monday at the Racine Library, a project of the Meigs County Library and the Middleport Pomeroy Rotary Club. The walk is around the Racine Library in the lawn.

The idea of a story walk is to have a book displayed on stands along the walk, with each display board holding a page of the book. As the person reads the book, they walk from one board to the next, completing the story along the way.

Currently, the book on the walk is “Nothing Can Frighten a Bear” by Elizabeth Dale, illustrated by Paula Metcalf.

Kristi Eblin, Director of the Meigs County Library, said that the story walk is something that the library has wanted to do for some time and that the partnership with the Rotary Club allowed that to happen.

Eblin added that the story on display will change with the seasons allowing readers to have a different story throughout the year.

Rotary representative Tina Rees thanked all those who helped on the project, including John Holman and Jeremy Rose.

Rees explained that the story walk, and others like it in the county, is something that the Rotary has wanted to be part of. Using grant funding, the first story walk at the Racine Library became a reality. Rees said she hopes this is the first of many in the county.

After the official opening, Emily Sanders, aka “Ms. Emily”, took the children attending Monday’s story time at the library on the walk for their story. The craft to follow matched the story theme.

Story times for the Meigs County Library happen at 1 p.m. following this schedule: Mondays – Racine Library; Tuesdays – Eastern Library; Wednesdays – Pomeroy Library; and Thursdays – Middleport Library. Wiggle Giggle Read happens each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Pomeroy Library. Bagged lunches are provided for all children’s events this summer.

The story walk is open to the public during daylight hours.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Children gather with Ms. Emily after completing the Story Walk on Monday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-1.jpg Children gather with Ms. Emily after completing the Story Walk on Monday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Ms. Emily reads the story on the Story Walk to children during Monday’s story time at the Racine Library. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-2.jpg Ms. Emily reads the story on the Story Walk to children during Monday’s story time at the Racine Library. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rotary members are joined by Jeremy Rose and John Holman at the opening of the Story Walk. Rose and Holman assisted with installation of the walk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-3.jpg Rotary members are joined by Jeremy Rose and John Holman at the opening of the Story Walk. Rose and Holman assisted with installation of the walk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Children run to the next board on the story walk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-4.jpg Children run to the next board on the story walk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Nothing Can Frighten a Bear is the story currently on the walk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-5.jpg Nothing Can Frighten a Bear is the story currently on the walk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Middleport Pomeroy Rotary Club and Meigs County Library worked together on the project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-6.jpg The Middleport Pomeroy Rotary Club and Meigs County Library worked together on the project. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Children surround one of the boards on the Story Walk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-7.jpg Children surround one of the boards on the Story Walk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Ms. Emily reads from the Story Walk board during Monday’s story time. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.13-Story-8.jpg Ms. Emily reads from the Story Walk board during Monday’s story time. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Rotary, Library bring Story Walk to Racine

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.