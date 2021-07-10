One killed in Friday night crash

MEIGS COUNTY — An 18 year old was killed in a single vehicle crash on State Route 325 on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Keli-Abigail Dawn Justus, 18, was killed in the crash which occurred at approximately 10:01 p.m. on Friday night near mile post 2 on State Route 325 in Meigs County.

Justus’ 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reportedly traveling southwest on State Route 325 when it went off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence post, rock and two trees before coming to a stop.

One lane of the road was closed as a result of the crash. Rutland Fire Department and Meigs EMS assisted on the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_web1_Untitled-collage.jpg