Face lift for fair season

ROCKSPRINGS — Fair season is fast approaching and improvements have been underway at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Members of the Rough Riders 4-H Club, along with their parents and advisors, recently made some much needed improvements to the 4-H Horse Barn.

Utilizing donated materials, the group wheeled crusher run into 12 stalls to build up the floors, replaced several boards and applied a fresh coat of paint.

Members plan to return before the fair for some finishing touches on the barn and to repaint the announcer’s stand at the show arena.

Information and photos submitted by Patrece Beegle.