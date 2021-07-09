‘The Fourth’ in Racine

RACINE — Racine’s annual Fourth of July celebration took place last Sunday in the village.

The day started with an annual chicken barbeque at the fire department and a parade in the evening.

After the parade, many ventured to Star Mill Park to wait on the fireworks display. At the park, Kona Ice was set up, as was a bounce house to entertain children.

The annual frog jumping competition was also at the park. Participants of all ages could bring their own frogs or rent one at the event to see which one jumped the furthest. Each frog was allowed three jumps and then the length of the consecutive jumps was measured to determine the winner.

To conclude the evening, fireworks were set off at 10 p.m.

Frogs jump three times and then the length of the combined jumps is measured to determine a winner. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_DSC_1162.jpg Frogs jump three times and then the length of the combined jumps is measured to determine a winner. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Some frogs need encouragement to get moving. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_DSC_1158.jpg Some frogs need encouragement to get moving. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP The annual frog jumping contest took place Sunday evening between the parade and fireworks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_DSC_1152.jpg The annual frog jumping contest took place Sunday evening between the parade and fireworks. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP A bounce house with a water slide was enjoyed to cool off after the parade and while waiting for the fireworks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_DSC_1151.jpg A bounce house with a water slide was enjoyed to cool off after the parade and while waiting for the fireworks. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Kone Ice was set up at Star Mill Park after the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_DSC_1148.jpg Kone Ice was set up at Star Mill Park after the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Many were waiting for the fireworks by using the playground equipment at Star Mill Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_ATR-1.jpg Many were waiting for the fireworks by using the playground equipment at Star Mill Park. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Cold treats were enjoyed on the hot evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_ATR-2.jpg Cold treats were enjoyed on the hot evening. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP The bounce house was enjoyed at the park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_ATR-3.jpg The bounce house was enjoyed at the park. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Children and adults of all ages participate in the frog jumping competition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_ATR-4.jpg Children and adults of all ages participate in the frog jumping competition. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP