Mayor’s Night Out welcomes BunkHammer

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — BunkHammer will be performing at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday night for the weekly Mayor’s Night Out concert.

Shows for Mayor’s Night Out are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

BunkHammer, from Point Pleasant, will be playing rock, R&B, country and the blues during their show on Friday. The band includes Steve “Sweat” Thomas on lead guitar, Dwight James on bass guitar and Culley Thomas on drums and percussion.

They describe themselves as “a group of musicians who love to rock … and are saving the world one show at a time.” The band also says to “expect the unexpected” with a BunkHammer show by adding the “Hammer flavor on every song.”

BunkHammer was scheduled to perform last summer at Mayor’s Night Out, but the events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront during the shows.

