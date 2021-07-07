Middleport celebrates

MIDDLEPORT — The Village of Middleport celebrated Independence Day on Sunday with an evening of activities planned by the Middleport Business Association.

Activities, beginning with the parade, took place at the Blakeslee Center (future home of the Meigs County Council on Aging), where live music took place following the parade.

The parade included Middleport Fire Department, along with departments from surrounding areas, church groups, Middleport Lodge, Meigs Museum, the Meigs Marching Band, bicycles and toy vehicles, and American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 of Middleport. Dick Owen, accompanied by his wife Jeannie, was the Grand Marshal for the parade.

The Legion members conducted the flag raising ceremony on the Blakeslee Center lawn following the parade, with the National Anthem played by Susan Page.

Music by Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra was performed on the lawn from 7:30-9:30 p.m., before the festivities moved the the east end of town for fireworks launched behind the former Dairy Queen building.

American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 conducted the flag raising following the parade in Middleport on Sunday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-1.jpg American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 conducted the flag raising following the parade in Middleport on Sunday evening. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dick Owen served as the Grand Marshal for the Middleport July 4th parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-2.jpg Dick Owen served as the Grand Marshal for the Middleport July 4th parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A young parade participant rides in his decorated vehicle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-3.jpg A young parade participant rides in his decorated vehicle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bicycle riders were among the parade participants. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-4.jpg Bicycle riders were among the parade participants. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The antique police cruiser was part of the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-5.jpg The antique police cruiser was part of the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra performed on the Blakeslee Center lawn following the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-6.jpg Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra performed on the Blakeslee Center lawn following the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Middleport Fire Department’s 1942 truck was part of the July 4th parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-7.jpg Middleport Fire Department’s 1942 truck was part of the July 4th parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 presented the colors for the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-8.jpg American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 presented the colors for the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Middleport Police Department led the Fourth of July parade through town. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-9.jpg The Middleport Police Department led the Fourth of July parade through town. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Middleport Fire Department led the line of fire trucks in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-10.jpg The Middleport Fire Department led the line of fire trucks in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Middleport Lodge was represented in the parade on Sunday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-11.jpg Middleport Lodge was represented in the parade on Sunday evening. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Museum was among the participants in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-12.jpg The Meigs Museum was among the participants in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Marching Band was named the best walking unit in the Middleport Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-13.jpg The Meigs Marching Band was named the best walking unit in the Middleport Parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rutland Nazarene Church brought their train float to promote their Vacation Bible School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-14.jpg Rutland Nazarene Church brought their train float to promote their Vacation Bible School. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Marching Band made their way through town playing patriotic music. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-15.jpg The Meigs Marching Band made their way through town playing patriotic music. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Grand Marshal Dick Owen is pictured in front of the Meigs Marching Band. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.7-Middleport-16.jpg Grand Marshal Dick Owen is pictured in front of the Meigs Marching Band. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

