Few COVID-19 cases reported in past month

OHIO VALLEY — In the month since Ohio Valley Publishing stopped publishing daily COVID-19 case updates relatively few cases have been reported in the region. While cases have been slow to increase, so have the number of vaccines given.

In the final update published on June 5 (reflecting June 4 case data), Gallia County had reported 2,396 cases (Ohio Department of Health data), Meigs County had reported 1,523 cases (Meigs County Health Department data) and Mason County had reported 2,037 cases (Department of Health and Human Resources data).

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2,413 cases on July 5, 17 more than on June 4. No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, with two additional hospitalizations in that time frame. A total of 2,333 people are now presumed recovered, with 50 total deaths in Gallia County.

In Meigs County, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,491 cases as of July 5. (ODH numbers have been lower than MCHD numbers throughout the pandemic). According to ODH, this is 11 additional cases since June 4. ODH reports 40 deaths in Meigs County since the start of the pandemic, one more than reported by the health department on June 4.

In Mason County, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,006 confirmed cases and 58 probable cases as of July 2. This is an increase of 27 confirmed cases since June 4. No additional deaths have been reported in the past month.

Vaccines

In Ohio, as of June 4, a total of 45.80 percent of the population (5,353,633 people) had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At that time, 40.34 percent (4,715,821 people) had been fully vaccinated.

As of July 5, ODH reported that 47.87 percent of the population (5,596,084 people) had started the vaccine process. A total of 44.70 percent (5,224,858 people) had completed the vaccine process.

Both Gallia and Meigs Counties fell below those statewide numbers as of July 5. In Gallia County, 34.02 percent of the population (10,172 people) had started the vaccine process. Of those, 9,637 people (32.23 percent of the population) had completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, 7,647 people (33.38 percent of the population) had started the vaccine process, with 7,101 people (31 percent of the population) having completed the vaccine process.

In West Virginia, as of June 4, a total of 742,582 residents were fully vaccinated, with 920,178 having received at least one dose.

As of July 2, DHHR reports 830,798 people are fully vaccinated (46.4 percent of the population), with 999,029 people (55.7 percent of the population) having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Mason County, DHHR reports, 8,587 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as of July 2. A total of 7,272 people (27.4 percent of the population) are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available daily from local health departments, hospitals and pharmacies. Contact your local provider for availability.

Statewide cases

ODH reports that for that past two weeks, statewide there have been 19.6 cases per 100,000 population, a number that has continued to drop over the past few months.

In West Virginia, all counties — except Wyoming — show as green on the county alert system. Green is the lowest level.

Vaccines available from local providers

