Rutland celebrates Independence Day with annual Ox Roast

RUTLAND — The return of a summertime tradition, the Rutland Ox Roast was held Saturday featuring a parade, live music, fireworks and much more under the direction of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department’s annual Independence Day celebration brought hundreds to the village on Saturday to enjoy the sights and sounds, as well as some of the famous Rutland Roast Beef.

Following the parade, a flag raising ceremony was conducted by American Legion Drew Webster Post 39, with the National Anthem played by the Meigs Marching Band, followed by the playing for taps.

Laurie Mae Hoover performed in Firemen’s Park for the afternoon, with Dragons Eye performing in the evening leading up to the fireworks.

American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 conducted the flag raising ceremony following the Independence Day parade in Rutland on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-1-1.jpg American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 conducted the flag raising ceremony following the Independence Day parade in Rutland on Saturday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Fireworks could be seen in the sky over Rutland on Saturday night. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-2-1.jpg Fireworks could be seen in the sky over Rutland on Saturday night. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Marching Band played the National Anthem as part of the flag raising ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-3-1.jpg The Meigs Marching Band played the National Anthem as part of the flag raising ceremony. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Rutland Police Department led the parade, following by American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 who presented the colors. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-4-1.jpg The Rutland Police Department led the parade, following by American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 who presented the colors. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Vehicles of all types were part of the parade on Saturday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-5-1.jpg Vehicles of all types were part of the parade on Saturday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Several local churches took part in the Rutland parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-6-1.jpg Several local churches took part in the Rutland parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Horses decorated in patriotic colors were among the parade participants. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-7-1.jpg Horses decorated in patriotic colors were among the parade participants. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Tractors and riders were part of the Rutland Independence Day parade on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-8-1.jpg Tractors and riders were part of the Rutland Independence Day parade on Saturday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Hysell Run Community Church was among those taking part in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-9-1.jpg Hysell Run Community Church was among those taking part in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Middleport Fire Department’s antique fire truck lead a line of more than a dozen fire trucks in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-10-1.jpg Middleport Fire Department’s antique fire truck lead a line of more than a dozen fire trucks in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Rutland Fire Department organizes the annual Ox Roast held the first Saturday in July each year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-11-1.jpg The Rutland Fire Department organizes the annual Ox Roast held the first Saturday in July each year. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A young rider waves to parade attendees from the back of Pomeroy Ladder 2. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-12-1.jpg A young rider waves to parade attendees from the back of Pomeroy Ladder 2. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Four-wheelers were among the vehicles in the parade on Saturday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-13-1.jpg Four-wheelers were among the vehicles in the parade on Saturday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Flag Corp used patriotic flags in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-14-1.jpg The Meigs Flag Corp used patriotic flags in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs Marching Band makes their way through Rutland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-15-1.jpg The Meigs Marching Band makes their way through Rutland. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Whether two wheels or four wheels, young parade participants made their way along the parade route. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-16-1.jpg Whether two wheels or four wheels, young parade participants made their way along the parade route. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 presented the colors for the event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.6-Rutland-17-1.jpg American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 presented the colors for the event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

