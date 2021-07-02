Celebrating Independence Day

MEIGS COUNTY — Fireworks, parades, live music and much more await Meigs County residents this weekend as they celebrate Independence Day.

Festivities begin on Saturday morning in the Village of Rutland with the annual Rutland Ox Roast.

The parade through the village steps off at 11 a.m., followed by a flag raising and day of activities in Firemen’s Park. Music for the day will include Laurie Mae Hoover from 12-3 p.m. and Dragons Eye from 8-11 p.m.

There will be games, food and other vendors set up throughout the day.

Fireworks in Rutland will take place at 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

On Sunday, festivities will take place in Middleport and Rutland.

In Middleport, the parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. with the line up at 6 p.m. in the Blakeslee Center parking lot (behind the main building).

Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded to the best float, best walking unit, best rolling unit (bicycle, big wheel, golf carts, etc.) and best driving unit. Must be in line up to be judged.

The Grand Marshall in Middleport is Dick Owen, who will be accompanied by his wife Jeannie McClure Owen.

Immediately following the parade will be the flag raising followed by the National Anthem on the lawn of the Blakeslee Center.

Live music will be performed by Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra for two hours on the lawn.

All activities will take place on the lawn of the Blakeslee Center including concessions which will be available before, during and after the parade.

Fireworks will be set off at 10 p.m. in the traditional area near the former Dairy Queen and Goodwill buildings.

In Racine, the day begins with the annual chicken BBQ and homemade ice cream at the Racine Fire Department at 11 a.m.

The Kona Ice Truck, sponsored by Home National Bank, will be at Star Mill Park from 4:30-10 p.m., with Meigs Inflatables having a “super water slide” at the park from 4:30-8:30 p.m., sponsored by RACO.

Parade lineup will take place at 6 p.m. in the Southern Local parking lot, with the parade at 6:30 p.m.

Registration for the frog jump contest will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the contest to begin at 8 p.m. There is a $3 entry fee. Contestants can bring there own frog or rent a frog for $1. Age groups are 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and over. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 in each class and the longest overall jump of the day.

Fireworks at Star Mill Park will take place at 10 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Frogs will once again be jumping at Star Mill Park as part of the July 4 festivities. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.8-PP-7.jpg Frogs will once again be jumping at Star Mill Park as part of the July 4 festivities. File photo The Meigs Marching Band performs during a previous July 4 parade in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_Parade1.jpg The Meigs Marching Band performs during a previous July 4 parade in Middleport. File photo Horses and riders take part in an Independence Day parade in Rutland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.9-Rutland-4.jpg Horses and riders take part in an Independence Day parade in Rutland. File photo

Events set for Meigs County

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.