Dettwiller named new Eastern Superintendent

REEDSVILLE — Nick Dettwiller will be the next Superintendent of Eastern Local Schools after a decision by the Board of Education during last week’s meeting.

The board had interviewed Dettwiller and three other finalists during a special meeting.

Dettwiller will serve as the district’s assistant superintendent from Aug. 1-Dec. 31, at which time he will become the Superintendent as current Supt. Steve Ohlinger retires. Dettwiller’s superintendent contract runs from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024.

According to his resume, Dettwiller had been employed as a teacher in the district from 2013-16, before leaving to take an administration position with Nelsonville-York City Schools. Dettwiller was first the assistant elementary principal and then the middle school principal. He has also completed his superintendent internship at Nelsonville-York under former Eastern Supt. Rick Edwards.

Dettwiller was scheduled to complete his superintendent licensure course work on July 2, 2021 from Concordia University of Chicago, where he is taking classes to complete his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership.

In his application for the position, Dettwiller wrote, “I have lived in the district for over fifteen years with the expectation that my children would go to Eastern, because it is a community and culture that we believe in, and it is where we want to raise our family.”

Dettwiller continued, “At the first opportunity I had I took a position as a teacher in the district…. I left Eastern to pursue my administrative career with the intentions to return to the district in the future as a superintendent. … My family and I are fully ingrained in the community and I would be excited about the possibility of having an even bigger impact on the students in the community and the chance to provide them with even more opportunities to grow into their full potential.”

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the May 26, regular meeting and the May 27, special meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of May as submitted.

Accepted a donation from the Leah J. Arbaugh Estate in the amount of $20,000, creating fund 029.9021 Leah Arbaugh College Scholarship Fund.

Approved the final permanent appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2021.

Approved the transfers from general fund and a transfer from the junior high fund.

Approved the advances from general fund.

Approved the temporary appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2022.

Approved the board entering into executive session.

Approved the following supplemental and pupil activity contracts for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: supplemental contracts: Rachel Marten, curriculum coordinator; Todd Bean, Science Olympiad advisor; Carly Hayes, middle school student council advisor; Pupil activity contracts: Denis Stewart, junior high assistant football coach; Kenneth Tolliver, boys head golf coach; Mark Griffin, girls head golf coach; Beverly Maxson, junior high volleyball coach.

Accepted the letter of resignation from Kenneth Tolliver as bus driver. His last day being the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Approved Joseph Barnhart as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule, pending proper certification.

Approved amending board motion 20-2021 personnel pupil activity contracts as follow: Dustin Huffman, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach and approving Dustin Huffman, Volunteer Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach. Retro-active to March 1, 2021; and Wes Buckley, Volunteer Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach and approving Wes Buckley, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach. Retro-active to March 1, 2021.

Accepted the resignation of William James, high school English teacher. Effective the end of the year 2020-21 school year.

Approved Renee Whitley as an Elementary ESY Tutor during summer school that shall not exceed two hours per week. Beginning June 1-21, and July 26-Aug. 13.

Approved Patrece Beggle as a High School ESY Tutor during summer school that shall not exceed three hours per week. Beginning June 1-21, and July 26-Aug. 13.

Approved Jessica Anderson as a summer school teacher for the 2020-21 school year. Teachers will be used on an as needed basis determined by the building principals and will be paid per hours worked. Retro-active to April 21, 2021.

Approved Rachel Marten as the special education and federal programs coordinator for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved the renewal for student accident insurance from Reed & Baur Insurance Agency for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved a three year negotiated contract between OAPSE Local #448 and the Eastern Local Board of Education effective as of Sept. 1, 2021-Aug. 31, 2024.

Approved the insurance proposal from SORSA, Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, for property, liability and fleet coverage for the period of July 1, 2021 through July 1, 2022.

Approved a proposal from Wright Specialty Insurance for providing cyber security coverage from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Approved a membership with Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS), effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $325.

Approved an agreement between Hopewell Health Services and Eastern Local School District for a Behavioral Health Counselor for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $44,616.

Approved a membership with Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding for $.50 per student in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.

Approved advertising for the following quotes for the 2021-22 school year as listed: tires/tubes, diesel/fuel oil, lubricants

Approved/denied open enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved a contract with Baer Contracting, LLC for the structural repair at Eastern Elementary/Middle School in the amount of $101,850.

Set Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.

