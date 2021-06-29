Summer Crisis Program begins July 1

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Gallia-Meigs CAA will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

According to a news release from Gallia-Meigs CAA, the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill, air conditioner/fans and/or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Gallia-Meigs CAA. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the IVR system at 740-444-4371. Please listen to all options to get your confirmation number at the end of the call. This will be needed to verify your appointment. The Summer Crisis Program will continue to be per phone call, face to face interviews will not be conducted at this time.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills, both gas/bulk (if used as main heating source) and electric;

A list of all household members, dates of birth and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member, (Pay stubs must include name and address of employer);

Copies of Social Security card for all members of the household;

Proof of disability (if applicable);

Physician documentation that cooling assistance and/or air conditioner/fans are needed for a household member’s health. Air Conditioners and fans are by appointments only;

Physician’s forms can be picked up at our Gallia office, 1176 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis or the Meigs office, 1369 Powell St. Middleport, once all documents are gathered, they can be dropped off at either location in our drop box at the same address;

All documentations must be dropped off before your appointed time with a working phone number that client can be reached at. Any missing documentations will prevent the process of your applications. No exceptions.

The Summer Crisis Program assists:

Low-income households with a household member 60 years or older;

Physicians documentation (under 60), that have been diagnosed with such conditions as COPD, Lung Disease, Asthma etc. and have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Households with disconnects, have been shut off, establishing new service for electric or in need of air conditioner, fan or air conditioner repair with above documentation.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Gallia-Meigs CAA at 740-367-7341. To be connected to a local Energy Assistance provider call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visiwww.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Information provided by Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency.