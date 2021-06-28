Athletic training students, faculty present at national convention

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Students and faculty from Marshall University’s athletic training program presented their research to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Virtual Clinical Symposia & Athletic Training Expo (VNATA), which took place June 22-24.

NATA is the national professional association for athletic trainers and works to unify the profession by providing standards for professionalism, education, certification, research and clinical practice. The annual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo, which has been virtual both this year and last, provides an opportunity for students and faculty to present research and clinical findings to a national audience.

The following Marshall University students presented their research to the convention attendees:

Taren Bone, ATC, presented a research project titled “The Effects of Concussion on Quality and Quantity of Sleep.”

Kim Hill, ATC, presented a research project titled “Frequency and Magnitude of Rotational Impacts in Collegiate Football Players.”

In addition, faculty members Dr. Suzanne Konz, ATC, CSCS, and Dr. Zach Garrett, ATC, participated in a virtual chat session as part of VNATA 2021 titled “Ethics/Professional Values VNATA Chat: From PRAT and COPE Committees.” The session’s purpose was to inform participants about the roles and responsibilities of COPE (Committee on Professional Ethics) and PRAT (Professional Responsibilities in Athletic Training), explain each committee’s current activities and answer members’ questions. Konz currently serves as the chair of COPE, and Garrett is an at-large member to COPE representing the mid-Atlantic region. Both faculty members are currently conducting original research into the attitudes and behaviors toward sports betting by athletic trainers.

Konz serves as program director for the Marshall biomechanics program, and Garrett serves as the program director for the Marshall athletic training program.

For additional information about the Marshall University Biomechanics program, please contact Konz by e-mail at konz@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/biomechanics.

For additional information about the Marshall University athletic training program, please contact Garrett, by e-mail at garrett46@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/athletic-training.

Information provided by Marshall University.