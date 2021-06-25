Husted visits Rio’s Jackson Center

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R), pictured at front and at far right, visited the University of Rio Grande’s Jackson Center on Thursday to hear about a manufacturing program involving partnerships with Rio, Wellston High School and Jackson County Job and Family Services, according to a news release from Husted’s office.

