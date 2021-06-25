GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696:

Date of Sale: June 23

Total Headage: 111

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight)

Yearling Steers 700-800lbs: $130.00 – $132.00; 800-900lbs: $128.00; 900-1000lbs: $105.00 – $118.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $117.00 – $125.00; 700-800lbs: $115.00 – $121.00; 800-900lbs: $100.00 – $111.00; 900-1000lbs: $95.00 – $112.00; Steer Calves 300-500lbs: $138.00 – $162.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $120.00 – $162.50; 500-600lbs: $118.00 – $130.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $135.00-$163.00; 400-600lbs: $110.00-$140.00; 600-800 pounds: $125.00 – $129.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $60.00 – $125.00.

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $48.00 – $95.00; Choice Steers & Heifers: $118.00 – $122.00.

Bulls

All Weights: $80.00 – $103.00.