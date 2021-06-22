Next Level to Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Next Level, a local band, will be performing at this week’s Mayor’s Night Out at Riverfront Park in Point pleasant on Friday.

Shows for Mayor’s Night Out are from 8-10 p.m. and all concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

Next Level performs rock and dance music from the 1960s to present, according to the band’s website. The website states the shows are “upbeat and fun” while playing favorite songs. The band is comprised of Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals.

The band performs throughout the year at local venues in Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Ohio, Pomeroy, Ohio, Parkersburg and more.

For more information on Next Level, the band has a Facebook page at “Next Level” and a website at www.tothenextlevelband.com

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: July 2, Cee Cee Miller playing country, rock and blues; July 9, Bunkhammer playing rock and blues; July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront during the shows.

Next Level is pictured performing during the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. The group will play Mayor’s Night Out on Friday in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_10.3-ATR-5.jpg Next Level is pictured performing during the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. The group will play Mayor’s Night Out on Friday in Point Pleasant. OVP File Photo

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

