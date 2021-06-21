Meigs County back-to-school giveaway set

POMEROY — In preparation for the 2021-22 school year, the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services (DJFS) will be operating a Back to School Giveaway this summer.

According to a news release from DJFS, during the week of Aug. 16, eligible students will receive a backpack with school supplies, and additional merchandise. This will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to apply is July 9.

Applications are available online at meigsjfs.net, as well as the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services in Middleport, OhioMeansJobs-Meigs County, Meigs Local School District, Southern Local School District, Eastern Local School District, and the Meigs County Libraries (Pomeroy, Middleport, Racine, and Eastern School).

For questions about the program or to apply, call 740-444-7647, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information provided by Meigs County DJFS.