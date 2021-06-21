‘Kickin’ off summer festival season

POMEROY, Ohio — The Kickin’ Summer Bash signals the beginning of summer activities on the Pomeroy levee and across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

With the Ohio River as the backdrop, music lovers enjoyed two evenings of live entertainment this past weekend, and children and their families took part in the many activities designed for them on Saturday afternoon.

Friday evening featured Gallia County native and “The Voice” contestant Conner Christian. Also performing were local musician Brent Patterson, and the Blues band Generation Gap.

Rockin’ Reggie provided the backdrop for Saturday afternoon activities. With music playing and bubbles floating through the air, youngsters and the young at heart were treated to an afternoon of fun that included a chalk drawing contest, treasure hunt, face painting, and a variety of inflatables. At the grandstand, Rockin’ Reggie led musical actives such as the Limbo and the Chicken Walk.

According to Bash Chairperson Brenda Roush, the Meigs County Economic Development team, along with the Chamber of Commerce, organizes the event each year as a way of giving back to the community.

“I love our kids and our community, and I believe in giving back,” Roush said. “Kickin’ Summer Bash is a way of doing just that, by providing free family-focused activities and entertainment as a kick off to summer.”

Smiles and giggles were abundant as kids made their way through the inflatables and onto the music activities and contests. Prizes were handed out to all participants, and everyone was a winner during the door prize drawing.”

When the activities concluded at 6 p.m., everyone turned their attention to the musical portion of the Bash. First up was Todd Berry and the Elvis Tribute Band. Local artist Laurie Mae Hoover performed a mix of country, pop, and rock, and Next Level, concluded the evening’s entertainment.

Roush said she hopes this event signals a return to some normalcy, and that people will begin returning to activities. She said she felt it was important to organize the annual Bash, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, to give the community something positive to do after such a stressful year.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without our amazing community sponsors, “Roush said. “They are so generous. It looked like everyone had a good time, and we anticipate seeing an even larger turnout next year.”

Annual ‘Bash’ returns to Pomeroy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

